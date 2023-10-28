All Sections
Germany prepared to deploy over 1,000 troops to the Middle East

European PravdaSaturday, 28 October 2023, 15:54

Germany is prepared to deploy over 1,000 Bundeswehr troops to the Middle East in order to assist with the possible evacuation of German citizens from Israel.

Source: European Pravda, with reference to DW, a German media outlet

Details: The majority of the German troops to be deployed to the Middle East are currently on standby in Cyprus, and are ready to be deployed at a moment’s notice.

Last weekend, the German Ministry of Defence said it was going to strengthen its response capabilities in the Middle East, establishing a headquarters in Cyprus for planning and undertaking possible evacuation of German citizens.

Special forces units of the German Navy are also on standby on the island, and the Special Forces Command has been relocated to Jordan.

According to the German Foreign Ministry, there are still several thousand German citizens in the Middle East, despite the fighting between Israel and Hamas.

