All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Possibility of holding inaugural Global Peace Summit discussed during Peace Formula meeting in Malta

European PravdaSunday, 29 October 2023, 19:03

National security and foreign affairs officials taking part in the meeting in Malta discussed the possibility of holding an inaugural Global Peace Summit involving heads of states and governments.

Source: statement of the co-chairs (Malta and Ukraine) on the results of the meeting regarding key principles of peace for Ukraine, as reported by European Pravda

Quote from the statement: "At the high-level meeting in Malta the parties explored the following areas for achieving a comprehensive, just and lasting peace: ‘Nuclear and radiation safety’, ‘Food security’, ‘Energy security’, ‘Release of all prisoners and deported persons’ and ‘Restoration of territorial integrity of Ukraine’.

Advertisement:

The initiative to hold the inaugural Global Peace Summit on the level of the heads of state and government was discussed, and the parties intend to take the necessary steps to prepare well before this event."

Details: Participants of the Malta meeting discussed the key principles on which a comprehensive, just and lasting peace for Ukraine should be based.

The statement also said that national security and foreign policy advisors will continue to work together to "ensure the broadest possible international support for a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace for Ukraine and the world".

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Hungary promises to block start of Ukraine's negotiations on joining EU

Zelenskyy holds conference call: additional NASAMS systems put in operation

Ukraine's Internal Affairs Ministry reveals new details about recent death of aide of Commander-in-Chief

videoRussians show collaborator Tsarov after assassination attempt, saying he feels fine

Ukraine fulfils only 4 out of 7 criteria for EU membership – European Commission

Hero of Ukraine transferred from Ivan Bohun Military High School to National Defenсe University

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:39
EXPLAINERHow Moldova removed Russian agents from elections and why it poses risks
14:54
EU recommends starting talks on Ukraine's membership when all 7 criteria are met
14:43
The Netherlands send five F-16s to Romania to train Ukrainian pilots
14:43
VIDEOUkraine's Armed Forces drive Russian unit out of occupied village with FPV drones
14:39
VIDEORussians target same spot in Kherson once again, destroy empty warehouses
14:10
Hungary promises to block start of Ukraine's negotiations on joining EU
13:26
Soros' Open Society Foundations announces new projects in Ukraine
13:24
"His mother's screams could be heard half a mile away." Stories of people executed by Russian soldiers in Chernihiv Oblast
13:20
Ukrainian Health Ministry reveals how many medical facilities were damaged or destroyed by Russia
13:10
Germany provides Ukraine with 700,000 euros grants for restoration of internet in liberated territories
All News
Advertisement: