Third Peace Formula meeting with 65 countries present begins in Malta

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 28 October 2023, 12:33
The third meeting aimed at preparing for a forthcoming summit on Ukraine's proposed peace formula has begun in Malta where 65 countries’ representatives take place.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Andrii Yermak, Head of Ukraine’s Office of the President, on Telegram

Details: The meeting of foreign policy and national security advisers was announced to be held on 28-29 October. This marks the third meeting of its kind, following earlier meetings in Copenhagen and Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) this year. 

Andrii Yermak noted that over 65 countries are participating in this meeting, including representatives from both Western and Global South states.

Quote: "International support for the Ukrainian peace formula is growing. The large number of the Global South countries involved in the meeting confirm this. This truly shows that the world is interested in justice and Ukraine’s victory."

Yermak said specific plans for the implementation of five points of the peace formula will be presented and discussed at the meeting, including those regarding nuclear security, energy security, food security, humanitarian direction (prisoners of war and deportees being brought back), restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity and international order.

These plans were developed by working groups consisting of diplomats from various countries' embassies and experts.

Yermak emphasised that this regular meeting is another step towards the Global Peace Summit.

Background:

  • Yermak did not mention which countries take part in the meeting. In particular, there is no information whether Beijing joined. The media reported earlier that China did not plan to participate. Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called China's participation in the last meeting in Jeddah a "considerable breakthrough".
  • Earlier, Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of Ukraine’s President’s Office, said Kyiv expects officials from 70 countries to take part in the meeting, mentioning that there were 43 participants in the previous round of negotiations in Jeddah, and 15 representatives at the first meeting in Copenhagen.

Subjects: war
