Zelenskyy: November and December will be critical months for Ukraine

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 29 October 2023, 20:35
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that November and December will be critical months for Ukraine.

Source: President Zelenskyy’s video address

Quote: "We are preparing to take crucial steps planned for the first weeks of November. This November and December will be critical months for Ukraine.

This concerns both new defence [aid] packages and the development of our relations with the European Union. We are also preparing to hold international-level events in Ukraine. Our work alongside our partners will remain as active as ever."

Details: Zelenskyy said the statement issued by the co-chairs of the meeting to discuss Ukraine’s Peace Formula in Malta was "good news" and as offering a foundation for unity.

"This is the right signal. Whatever happens in the world, the most important thing is unity for the sake of true enforcement of international law, because it represents unity for justice for Ukraine and for all countries and peoples that might suffer aggression," he said.

