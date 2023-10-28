All Sections
Zelenskyy: Ukraine's Peace Formula can become benchmark for resolving other conflicts

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 28 October 2023, 19:32
Zelenskyy: Ukraine's Peace Formula can become benchmark for resolving other conflicts
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Ukraine's President's Office

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the Peace Formula he has proposed for Ukraine could become a model for restoring the rule of international law in the event of aggressions against other countries.

Source: President Zelenskyy’s address during the Peace Formula meeting in Malta

Quote: "What are the main things the Peace Formula can do? Very important things.

First, the Peace Formula ensures the full force of the UN Charter to stop the aggression against our country and address all its effects. It can therefore later become a model to ensure the full power of international law in the event of other aggressions.

Second, the Peace Formula enables each country to become a leader in a particular aspect of the efforts to restore peace and play its part in the joint effort to restore peace.

And third, our joint efforts are laying the foundation for a new global tradition of unity – helping one country end a war can teach us how to end all wars."

Details: Zelenskyy said that there is no corner of the world where blood has not been shed but stressed his hope that one day there will be nothing but peace.

"We see this aspiration stipulated in international law and in the UN Charter. But does the UN Charter work? Here in Ukraine, and in the Middle East, and in African countries, the answer to this question is the cries of mothers burying their sons and daughters killed in wars, and the despair of children orphaned by wars. We can and must give a different answer. The world has seen too much blood," Zelenskyy said.

Subjects: ZelenskyyPeace Formula
