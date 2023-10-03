Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet destroys Russian UAV in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

A MiG-29 aircraft belonging to the Ukrainian Air Force has shot down a Russian drone in the skies of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: Air Command Skhid (East) on Facebook

Quote: "One more target down.

A MiG-29 fighter jet brought down an enemy UAV in Zaporizhzhia Oblast".

Details: The type of Russian drone has not yet been revealed in the Air Force's report.

