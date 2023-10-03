Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet destroys Russian UAV in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Tuesday, 3 October 2023, 12:19
A MiG-29 aircraft belonging to the Ukrainian Air Force has shot down a Russian drone in the skies of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.
Source: Air Command Skhid (East) on Facebook
Quote: "One more target down.
Advertisement:
A MiG-29 fighter jet brought down an enemy UAV in Zaporizhzhia Oblast".
Details: The type of Russian drone has not yet been revealed in the Air Force's report.
Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!
Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!