Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet destroys Russian UAV in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Tuesday, 3 October 2023, 12:19
A MiG-29 aircraft belonging to the Ukrainian Air Force has shot down a Russian drone in the skies of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.
Source: Air Command Skhid (East) on Facebook
Quote: "One more target down.
A MiG-29 fighter jet brought down an enemy UAV in Zaporizhzhia Oblast".
Details: The type of Russian drone has not yet been revealed in the Air Force's report.
