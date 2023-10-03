Ukraine's Infrastructure Minister explains how country managed to resume shipping in Black Sea

Ukraine has managed to resume the operation of the Greater Odesa ports without the involvement of third parties, which became possible due to military preconditions, particularly the attack on a Russian landing ship in August (the three ports of the Greater Odesa are Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdenny – ed.)

Source: Oleksandr Kubrakov, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure, during the conference The Future of Ukrainian Exports.

Details: To date, 10 ships have sailed through the Ukrainian Black Sea corridor, including vessels carrying not only agricultural products but also metallurgical products for the first time ever.

Advertisement:

Kubrakov notes that the prerequisites for the current corridor, as in the case of the grain initiative, were the military ones – the liberation of Zmiinyi (Snake) Island and the sinking of the Moskva cruiser.

"Many things have happened in the Black Sea that had not happened before: significant damage to the landing ship near [the Russian city of] Novorossiysk and many, many other things. Military parity in the Black Sea has not yet been established, but the situation is definitely not the same as it was six months ago," Kubrakov said.

During the conference, exporters voiced cautious optimism concerning the corridor's operation, as, on the one hand, it is an opportunity to substantially ramp up exports, and on the other hand, it is a fairly new initiative that may lack stability.

Kubrakov stated that the sea corridor's safety may become relatively guaranteed only in two instances: after Ukraine wins the war or under the grain initiative scenario.

"Our stance is as follows: 10 vessels have sailed through this temporary corridor, which the Ukrainian Navy established, registered in all global systems, and officially recognised. 10 vessels have entered, and it seems that 2 more vessels are not coming in for grain," the Deputy Prime Minister said. "We understand that some incidents may occur; the war is ongoing. ... If something happens to our civilian vessel, we will not talk about it, but we have a response – there are military targets, there are other targets, and the enemy also understands this dangerous line."

Kubrakov stressed that Russia is currently focusing on attacks on Ukrainian port infrastructure, and Ukraine's international partners also recognise this. Therefore, he said, "we hope for a significant improvement of air defence in these areas".

Background: Ukraine has opened registration for merchant ships and their owners to use temporary routes to and from Odesa ports after Russia unilaterally withdrew from the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

The first vessel to use the Ukrainian Black Sea corridor after Russia's withdrawal from the grain initiative reached Istanbul, Türkiye, on 18 August.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!





