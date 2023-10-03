Ukrainian Ground Forces Commander posts videos of Ukrainian "ghost" snipers killing Russians from 1,500 metres
Tuesday, 3 October 2023, 21:28
Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, has posted two videos featuring snipers from the "Ghost" group killing Russian troops from a distance of 1.5 kilometres.
Source: Colonel-General Syrskyi on Telegram
Quote: "The 'Ghost' group from the Hetman Bohdan Khmelnytskyi Separate Presidential Brigade kills two Russians at a distance of 1,500 metres".
Details: The officer reported that the snipers used a BARRET MRAD.338 rifle.
