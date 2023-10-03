Ukrainian Ground Forces Commander posts videos of Ukrainian "ghost" snipers killing Russians from 1,500 metres

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, has posted two videos featuring snipers from the "Ghost" group killing Russian troops from a distance of 1.5 kilometres.

Source: Colonel-General Syrskyi on Telegram

Quote: "The 'Ghost' group from the Hetman Bohdan Khmelnytskyi Separate Presidential Brigade kills two Russians at a distance of 1,500 metres".

Advertisement:

Details: The officer reported that the snipers used a BARRET MRAD.338 rifle.

