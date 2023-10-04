All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


"Triumphal explosions": Security Service of Ukraine drones hit valuable Russian air defence system

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 4 October 2023, 12:39
Triumphal explosions: Security Service of Ukraine drones hit valuable Russian air defence system
S-400 TRIUMF AIR DEFENCE SYSTEM. STOCK PHOTO: WIKIPEDIA

UAVs of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) hit the Russian Triumf ("Triumph") S-400 air defence system in Belgorod Oblast of the Russian Federation.

Source: source of Ukrainska Pravda in the SSU

Details: On the night of 4 October, SSU UAVs attacked the S-400 Triumf strategic anti-aircraft system near the Russian city of Belgorod. As the UP source reported, the price of such a system is $1.2 billion.

Advertisement:

About 20 explosions can be heard in the video posted on social media by the Russians at the location of the Triumf and its radar. At the time, the light went out in the neighbouring settlements.

Quote: "This is the second Triumf system that the SSU destroyed in the last month. The first one was hit in Yevpatoriia on 14 September.

After such ‘triumphal explosions’, the SSU advises the Russians to think about a new name for this system." 

Background: The authorities of Belgorod and Bryansk oblasts in Russia claimed that "air targets were downed" on the night of 3-4 October, saying there were no casualties or damage.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

New impetus: EU may give Ukraine €15 billion from frozen Russian assets – FT

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:03
New impetus: EU may give Ukraine €15 billion from frozen Russian assets – FT
09:44
Overnight Shahed attack: Property of sports institution damaged in Odesa Oblast
09:35
US delivers generator for one of key cargo checkpoints on border with Poland
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
All News
Advertisement: