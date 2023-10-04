"Triumphal explosions": Security Service of Ukraine drones hit valuable Russian air defence system

UAVs of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) hit the Russian Triumf ("Triumph") S-400 air defence system in Belgorod Oblast of the Russian Federation.

Source: source of Ukrainska Pravda in the SSU

Details: On the night of 4 October, SSU UAVs attacked the S-400 Triumf strategic anti-aircraft system near the Russian city of Belgorod. As the UP source reported, the price of such a system is $1.2 billion.

About 20 explosions can be heard in the video posted on social media by the Russians at the location of the Triumf and its radar. At the time, the light went out in the neighbouring settlements.

Quote: "This is the second Triumf system that the SSU destroyed in the last month. The first one was hit in Yevpatoriia on 14 September.

After such ‘triumphal explosions’, the SSU advises the Russians to think about a new name for this system."

Background: The authorities of Belgorod and Bryansk oblasts in Russia claimed that "air targets were downed" on the night of 3-4 October, saying there were no casualties or damage.

