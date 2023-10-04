All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


"Triumphal explosions": Security Service of Ukraine drones hit valuable Russian air defence system

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 4 October 2023, 12:39
Triumphal explosions: Security Service of Ukraine drones hit valuable Russian air defence system
S-400 TRIUMF AIR DEFENCE SYSTEM. STOCK PHOTO: WIKIPEDIA

UAVs of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) hit the Russian Triumf ("Triumph") S-400 air defence system in Belgorod Oblast of the Russian Federation.

Source: source of Ukrainska Pravda in the SSU

Details: On the night of 4 October, SSU UAVs attacked the S-400 Triumf strategic anti-aircraft system near the Russian city of Belgorod. As the UP source reported, the price of such a system is $1.2 billion.

Advertisement:

About 20 explosions can be heard in the video posted on social media by the Russians at the location of the Triumf and its radar. At the time, the light went out in the neighbouring settlements.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Quote: "This is the second Triumf system that the SSU destroyed in the last month. The first one was hit in Yevpatoriia on 14 September.

After such ‘triumphal explosions’, the SSU advises the Russians to think about a new name for this system." 

Background: The authorities of Belgorod and Bryansk oblasts in Russia claimed that "air targets were downed" on the night of 3-4 October, saying there were no casualties or damage.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Death toll among Ukrainians in Israel rises to seven

Ukrainian Navy confirms damage to Russian vessel Pavel Derzhavin

Israel attacks elite Hamas unit in Gaza, killing top-ranking officer

Ukraine receives US$500 million worth of support at Ramstein-format meeting

Zelenskyy plans to visit Israel

Rescue workers complete rubble removal of school in Nikopol: 4 people killed

All News
RECENT NEWS
12:36
opinionA Big American Political Storm is Brewing for Ukraine
12:10
Kadyrov had kidney problems, but he recovered – Head of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence
11:48
We'll be facing another battle for electricity – Chief of Ukrainian intelligence
11:46
US urges Zelensky to focus on fighting corruption
11:45
Blinken arrives in Israel
11:44
Russians attack children's hospital in Kherson in morning
11:30
PHOTOZelenskyy states Ukrainian defenders hold positions in Avdiivka
11:28
VIDEORussian sabotage and reconnaissance group defeated in Sumy Oblast
11:23
EXPLAINERWhy international problems Ukraine faced are not coincidence
11:12
Death toll among Ukrainians in Israel rises to seven
All News
Advertisement: