Ukraine's Security Service and Navy conduct unique special operation near Yevpatoria

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 14 September 2023, 10:32
Ukraine's Security Service and Navy conduct unique special operation near Yevpatoria

The military counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Navy of Ukraine conducted a unique special operation near Yevpatoria on the night of 13-14 September, destroying a Russian Triumf air defence system, worth US$1.2 billion. 

Source: UP’s source in the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)

Details: The UP source says that drones and Neptun missiles attacked the target.

First, SSU drones hit the "eyes" of the system – its radars and antennas. After disabling the radar stations, Navy units hit the S300/400 Triumf launch systems, using two Neptune cruise missiles.

 

Background: As SSU head Vasyl Maliuk has said on numerous occasions, explosions are now besetting and will continue to beset the Russians.

Background:

  • Explosions rang out in occupied Yevpatoria in Crimea on the morning of 14 September, with the Russian Defence Ministry reporting a drone attack on Crimea and an attempt to attack the Black Sea Fleet patrol ship Sergei Kotov by uncrewed surface vessels (USV).

