Ukraine's Security Service and Navy conduct unique special operation near Yevpatoria

The military counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Navy of Ukraine conducted a unique special operation near Yevpatoria on the night of 13-14 September, destroying a Russian Triumf air defence system, worth US$1.2 billion.

Source: UP’s source in the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)

Details: The UP source says that drones and Neptun missiles attacked the target.

First, SSU drones hit the "eyes" of the system – its radars and antennas. After disabling the radar stations, Navy units hit the S300/400 Triumf launch systems, using two Neptune cruise missiles.

Background: As SSU head Vasyl Maliuk has said on numerous occasions, explosions are now besetting and will continue to beset the Russians.

Explosions rang out in occupied Yevpatoria in Crimea on the morning of 14 September, with the Russian Defence Ministry reporting a drone attack on Crimea and an attempt to attack the Black Sea Fleet patrol ship Sergei Kotov by uncrewed surface vessels (USV).

