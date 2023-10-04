All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine tests mobile power plant from US

Economichna PravdaWednesday, 4 October 2023, 17:35

On 4 October, Ukraine tested a mobile gas turbine power plant from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

Source: press service of Energoatom, the Ukrainian national nuclear energy company 

Details: The gas turbine power plant was received as part of technical assistance to Ukraine's energy sector, which is being damaged by regular terrorist attacks from Russia. 

Advertisement:

The installed capacity of the mobile power plant is 28 MW. 

Energoatom emphasised that this installation makes it possible to localise energy production in the region, which will strengthen the Ukrainian power grid. 

After receiving the equipment and installing it at one of the critical infrastructure facilities, the company prepared a production team that will work with the mobile unit.

Quote from Petro Kotin, President of Energoatom: "Energoatom's technicians did everything in their power to fulfil the task set by the Ministry of Energy to launch the power plant by the upcoming heating season. Despite delays in the delivery of components, this task will be completed, and the plant is already operating in test mode and will be connected to the grid on 10-12 October 2023."

More details: Kotin also held a production meeting with the technicians involved in the installation and launch of the plant and with the personnel who will maintain the power plant.

Background:

  • Ukraine and the United States signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation to ensure the resilience of Ukraine's energy system; the agreement includes US$522 million to strengthen it, of which US$100 million is subject to certain conditions.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

New impetus: EU may give Ukraine €15 billion from frozen Russian assets – FT

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:03
New impetus: EU may give Ukraine €15 billion from frozen Russian assets – FT
09:44
Overnight Shahed attack: Property of sports institution damaged in Odesa Oblast
09:35
US delivers generator for one of key cargo checkpoints on border with Poland
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
All News
Advertisement: