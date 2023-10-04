All Sections
Ukraine tests mobile power plant from US

Wednesday, 4 October 2023, 17:35

On 4 October, Ukraine tested a mobile gas turbine power plant from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

Source: press service of Energoatom, the Ukrainian national nuclear energy company 

Details: The gas turbine power plant was received as part of technical assistance to Ukraine's energy sector, which is being damaged by regular terrorist attacks from Russia. 

The installed capacity of the mobile power plant is 28 MW. 

Energoatom emphasised that this installation makes it possible to localise energy production in the region, which will strengthen the Ukrainian power grid. 

After receiving the equipment and installing it at one of the critical infrastructure facilities, the company prepared a production team that will work with the mobile unit.

Quote from Petro Kotin, President of Energoatom: "Energoatom's technicians did everything in their power to fulfil the task set by the Ministry of Energy to launch the power plant by the upcoming heating season. Despite delays in the delivery of components, this task will be completed, and the plant is already operating in test mode and will be connected to the grid on 10-12 October 2023."

More details: Kotin also held a production meeting with the technicians involved in the installation and launch of the plant and with the personnel who will maintain the power plant.

Background:

  • Ukraine and the United States signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation to ensure the resilience of Ukraine's energy system; the agreement includes US$522 million to strengthen it, of which US$100 million is subject to certain conditions.

