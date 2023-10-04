All Sections
US to provide Ukraine with seized Iranian weapons – CNN

Wednesday, 4 October 2023, 19:27
Photo: Getty Images

This week, the US Central Command may announce the transfer of seized Iranian small arms and ammunition to Ukraine.

Source: CNN, quoting unnamed officials, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: According to CNN, this concerns "thousands" of weapons and rounds of ammunition, but the TV channel does not provide additional details.

It is noted that over the past few months, the US presidential administration has been considering how to legally transfer confiscated Iranian weapons to Ukraine, since the UN requires their destruction or storage.

The announcement comes at a time when the States is in quandary about supplying further aid to Ukraine because of opposition from far-right Republicans in Congress, all the while the Ukrainian military needs more money and weapons from the United States and its allies.

The intention to transfer Iranian weapons to Ukraine was revealed unofficially at the beginning of the year.

Then it was said that the US is planning to send more than 5,000 assault rifles, 1.6 million rounds of small arms ammunition, a small number of anti-tank missiles, and more than 7,000 proximity fuses seized in recent months off the Yemen coast from smugglers suspected of working for Iran.

The weapons were confiscated by the United States and France as part of a global effort focused mainly on preventing Iran from smuggling weapons into Yemen. Tehran’s Houthi allies have been fighting an eight-year war against the Saudi-backed government, which was forced out of the capital in 2014.

