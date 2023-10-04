All Sections
Russia has caused over US$151 billion worth of damage to Ukrainian infrastructure – Kyiv School of Economics

Economichna PravdaWednesday, 4 October 2023, 20:00

The amount of direct documented damage to Ukraine's infrastructure has reached US$151.2 billion, which is US$700 million more than in June.

Source: data as of 1 September 2023, as reported by the Kyiv School of Economics (KSE)

Details: In the total volume of direct losses, the largest share is losses of housing stock, which amount to US$55.9 billion. As a result of the hostilities, 167,200 housing units have been destroyed or damaged, of which 147,800 were private houses, 19,100 were apartment buildings, and 350 were student accommodation.

Infrastructure and industry, including business losses, are in second and third place, with damage worth US$36.6 billion and US$11.4 billion respectively.

 
KSE

In addition, 18 of Ukraine’s airports and civilian airfields, 344 bridges and bridge crossings, and more than 25,000 kilometres of state and local roads and communal roads have been damaged since the hostilities began. In industry, at least 426 large and medium-sized private businesses and state-owned companies have been lost.

As of the beginning of September 2023, Ukraine’s education sector had suffered damage worth US$10.1 billion. The total number of damaged and destroyed educational facilities exceeds 3,500, including 1,700 institutions of secondary education, over 1,000 preschools, and 586 institutions of higher education.

KSE also stressed the growing losses in the healthcare sector, which are estimated at US$2.9 billion. In total, 1,223 medical institutions have been destroyed or damaged, including 384 hospitals and 352 outpatient clinics.

Earlier: 

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is considering the possibility of providing about €220 million for the reconstruction of infrastructure in Ukraine.

