Russians launch groups of attack UAVs at Ukraine's southern oblasts

Ukraine’s Air Force reported another Russian attack by the Shahed attack drones on the night of 4-5 October, saying that the Russian occupiers launched several drone groups toward Ukraine’s southern oblasts. The threat of a drone attack passed at around 03:00.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force on Telegram

Quote: "Several groups of strike UAVs were launched by the enemy from the area of the Chauda training ground (Crimea) in the direction of the southern oblasts. It is possible that air-raid warnings may be spread in the areas [of estimated strikes] of attack UAVs. In the event of an air-raid alert, take shelter!"

Advertisement:

Update as of 22:57: Later, the Air Force reported that an air-raid warning was issued in Odesa, Mykolaiv and Kherson oblasts, as there was a threat of use of strike drones there.

After midnight, an air-raid warning was announced in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Kryvyi Rih in particular.

At 00:20, the Air Force reported another group of assault UAVs moving from the Black Sea towards Mykolaiv Oblast.

At 00:31, the Ukrainian forces reported that the group of assault UAVs changed their direction from Mykolaiv Oblast towards Northern Ukraine. Air-raid warning was announced in Kirovohrad Oblast.

At 00:36 it was announced that the drones were moving towards Kropyvnytskyi. People in the city are asked to remain in shelters.

The threat of a drone attack passed for all oblasts at around 03:00.

screen shot: Air Raid Alert Map

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!