All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Charity workers bring 19 more children back from temporarily occupied territories

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 5 October 2023, 10:35

 A team from the charity Save Ukraine has brought back 19 Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories.

Source: Mykola Kuleba, founder of Save Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote from Kuleba: "The Save Ukraine team has taken 19 Ukrainian children out of the temporarily occupied territories in 12 rescue missions. That's 196 children who have now been brought back to Ukraine by our team,"  Kuleba said.

He also thanked everyone who helped the foundation carry out this complex and important work.

Advertisement:

Background:

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

  • The Russians have been abducting Ukrainian children since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. They are separated from their parents in various ways, including through "filtering" procedures. The main overseer of their relocation to the occupied territories and the Russian Federation is Maria Lvova-Belova, the Russian Commissioner for Children's Rights.
  • The Russians apply psychological operations against these children, calling them names for being Ukrainian and even beating them for disobedience.  
  • The Ukrainian authorities will continue to search for those involved in the abduction of Ukrainian children; the first notices of suspicion relating to this crime were issued this June.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Kadyrov had kidney problems, but he recovered – Head of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

Death toll among Ukrainians in Israel rises to seven

Ukrainian Navy confirms damage to Russian vessel Pavel Derzhavin

Israel attacks elite Hamas unit in Gaza, killing top-ranking officer

Ukraine receives US$500 million worth of support at Ramstein-format meeting

Zelenskyy plans to visit Israel

All News
RECENT NEWS
12:36
opinionA Big American Political Storm is Brewing for Ukraine
12:10
Kadyrov had kidney problems, but he recovered – Head of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence
11:48
We'll be facing another battle for electricity – Chief of Ukrainian intelligence
11:46
US urges Zelensky to focus on fighting corruption
11:45
Blinken arrives in Israel
11:44
Russians attack children's hospital in Kherson in morning
11:30
PHOTOZelenskyy states Ukrainian defenders hold positions in Avdiivka
11:28
VIDEORussian sabotage and reconnaissance group defeated in Sumy Oblast
11:23
EXPLAINERWhy international problems Ukraine faced are not coincidence
11:12
Death toll among Ukrainians in Israel rises to seven
All News
Advertisement: