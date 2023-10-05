All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


There should be one Defence Procurement Agency, not two – member of Anti-Corruption Council

Sofia SeredaThursday, 5 October 2023, 11:55
There should be one Defence Procurement Agency, not two – member of Anti-Corruption Council
Dana Yarova. Photo: Ukrainska Pravda

Ukraine’s Agency for Defence Procurement and Agency for Logistics Support should be combined into one structure, says Dana Yarova, a member of the Public Anti-Corruption Council under the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine.

Source: Yarova in an interview for Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "My personal opinion: it should be a single agency (like in the US), which operates on external markets: what cannot be bought in the US is procured on external markets by the agency."

Advertisement:

Details: Yarova stated that despite the announcement about the establishment of the Agency for Defence Procurement and the Agency for Logistics Support, neither of the structures are working properly at the moment.

In the case of the first one, "the Defence Ministry has not managed to transfer its budget to it after a year", and in the case of the other one, "there has not been even a Cabinet of Ministers order to establish it, so it does not exist legally and will not start working by the end of the year".

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Background: 

  • In the summer of 2022, former Ukrainian Minister of Defence Oleksii Reznikov announced the creation of two agencies to conduct defence procurement to NATO standards, the Agency for Defence Procurement and the Agency for Logistics Support.
  • The Agency for Defence Procurement is headed by Volodymyr Pikuzo and the Agency for Logistics Support by Arsen Zhumadilov.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Kadyrov had kidney problems, but he recovered – Head of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

Death toll among Ukrainians in Israel rises to seven

Ukrainian Navy confirms damage to Russian vessel Pavel Derzhavin

Israel attacks elite Hamas unit in Gaza, killing top-ranking officer

Ukraine receives US$500 million worth of support at Ramstein-format meeting

Zelenskyy plans to visit Israel

All News
RECENT NEWS
12:36
opinionA Big American Political Storm is Brewing for Ukraine
12:10
Kadyrov had kidney problems, but he recovered – Head of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence
11:48
We'll be facing another battle for electricity – Chief of Ukrainian intelligence
11:46
US urges Zelensky to focus on fighting corruption
11:45
Blinken arrives in Israel
11:44
Russians attack children's hospital in Kherson in morning
11:30
PHOTOZelenskyy states Ukrainian defenders hold positions in Avdiivka
11:28
VIDEORussian sabotage and reconnaissance group defeated in Sumy Oblast
11:23
EXPLAINERWhy international problems Ukraine faced are not coincidence
11:12
Death toll among Ukrainians in Israel rises to seven
All News
Advertisement: