There should be one Defence Procurement Agency, not two – member of Anti-Corruption Council

Sofia SeredaThursday, 5 October 2023, 11:55
There should be one Defence Procurement Agency, not two – member of Anti-Corruption Council
Dana Yarova. Photo: Ukrainska Pravda

Ukraine’s Agency for Defence Procurement and Agency for Logistics Support should be combined into one structure, says Dana Yarova, a member of the Public Anti-Corruption Council under the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine.

Source: Yarova in an interview for Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "My personal opinion: it should be a single agency (like in the US), which operates on external markets: what cannot be bought in the US is procured on external markets by the agency."

Details: Yarova stated that despite the announcement about the establishment of the Agency for Defence Procurement and the Agency for Logistics Support, neither of the structures are working properly at the moment.

In the case of the first one, "the Defence Ministry has not managed to transfer its budget to it after a year", and in the case of the other one, "there has not been even a Cabinet of Ministers order to establish it, so it does not exist legally and will not start working by the end of the year".

Background: 

  • In the summer of 2022, former Ukrainian Minister of Defence Oleksii Reznikov announced the creation of two agencies to conduct defence procurement to NATO standards, the Agency for Defence Procurement and the Agency for Logistics Support.
  • The Agency for Defence Procurement is headed by Volodymyr Pikuzo and the Agency for Logistics Support by Arsen Zhumadilov.

