Ukraine's Air Force reports threat of drone attacks in seven regions

On the evening of 5 October, Ukraine’s Air Force reported the threat of drone attacks in seven oblasts.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram

Details: An air-raid warning was issued due to the threat of assault UAVs attacks in Mykolaiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kirovohrad and Kharkiv oblasts.

Advertisement:

Around midnight, the Air Force noted that the first group of UAVs was heading north, towards Odesa and Mykolaiv oblasts.

The second group of UAVs is heading northeast: Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Kharkiv oblasts.

The third group of drones is headed for Kirovohrad Oblast.

As of 2:00 a.m., the military updated information on the movement of attack drones.

The first group is heading through Mykolaiv Oblast to Kirovohrad and Cherkasy oblasts.

The second group is heading southwest toward Vinnytsia Oblast.

The third group is heading northeast toward Poltava Oblast.

Khmelnytskyi and Chernivtsi oblasts are also under threat.

In addition, several more groups of Shahed-type attack UAVs are observed flying from the Black Sea toward the Izmail district.

At 3:26 a.m., the Air Force reported that Zhytomyr was in danger. People were asked to stay in shelters.

The all clear was given at 4:02 a.m. in all oblasts.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!