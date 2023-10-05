All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Why is he repeating Russia's narratives? – Zelenskyy on former head of European Commission

European PravdaThursday, 5 October 2023, 22:27

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on Thursday on the words of former European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, who called Ukraine unprepared to join the European Union and "corrupt at all levels of society".

Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference after the summit of the European Political Community in Spain, reported by European Pravda

Details: The president first said that the thesis that Ukraine is corrupt is a "famous Russian narrative" that Moscow uses to persuade Western countries to stop supporting Kyiv.

Advertisement:

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Of course, there are a lot of different people and different cases during the war. It’s difficult, you know, for the judicial system to control everything, it’s true. But anyway, we fight against it, and we understand that no dollar, no euro that came from our partners was stolen by any government institution."

Details: Zelenskyy recalled that he had met the former European Commission president at the beginning of his presidency.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Ursula von der Leyen has been in Ukraine a dozen times. Charles Michel – a lot of times, maybe the same number. Roberta Metsola, leaders of the EU, all of them, almost all of them, have been many times. These are the faces of Europe. My question to the famous person: why didn’t he find one time to come to Ukraine, support them, help them and say that the EU is with you?

Now he decided to write some narratives of Russia, because everybody forgot who he is? I think it’s not smart. But he is an old man. I wish him peace."

Background: In an interview published on Thursday, Jean-Claude Juncker said that Ukraine does not yet meet the criteria for EU membership, and anyone who has had any contact with Ukraine knows that "it is a country that is corrupt at all levels of society".

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Border blocking: Ukraine's border guards report on troubled areas, over 5,000 trucks queuing up

New impetus: EU may give Ukraine €15 billion from frozen Russian assets – FT

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:15
Border blocking: Ukraine's border guards report on troubled areas, over 5,000 trucks queuing up
10:03
New impetus: EU may give Ukraine €15 billion from frozen Russian assets – FT
09:44
Overnight Shahed attack: Property of sports institution damaged in Odesa Oblast
09:35
US delivers generator for one of key cargo checkpoints on border with Poland
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: