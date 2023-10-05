All Sections
Why is he repeating Russia's narratives? – Zelenskyy on former head of European Commission

European PravdaThursday, 5 October 2023, 22:27

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on Thursday on the words of former European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, who called Ukraine unprepared to join the European Union and "corrupt at all levels of society".

Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference after the summit of the European Political Community in Spain, reported by European Pravda

Details: The president first said that the thesis that Ukraine is corrupt is a "famous Russian narrative" that Moscow uses to persuade Western countries to stop supporting Kyiv.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Of course, there are a lot of different people and different cases during the war. It’s difficult, you know, for the judicial system to control everything, it’s true. But anyway, we fight against it, and we understand that no dollar, no euro that came from our partners was stolen by any government institution."

Details: Zelenskyy recalled that he had met the former European Commission president at the beginning of his presidency.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Ursula von der Leyen has been in Ukraine a dozen times. Charles Michel – a lot of times, maybe the same number. Roberta Metsola, leaders of the EU, all of them, almost all of them, have been many times. These are the faces of Europe. My question to the famous person: why didn’t he find one time to come to Ukraine, support them, help them and say that the EU is with you?

Now he decided to write some narratives of Russia, because everybody forgot who he is? I think it’s not smart. But he is an old man. I wish him peace."

Background: In an interview published on Thursday, Jean-Claude Juncker said that Ukraine does not yet meet the criteria for EU membership, and anyone who has had any contact with Ukraine knows that "it is a country that is corrupt at all levels of society".

