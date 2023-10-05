All Sections
16th Ramstein-format meeting on Ukraine's defence to be held in Brussels on 10 October

European PravdaThursday, 5 October 2023, 23:34

The US Department of Defense has said that the 16th meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (Ramstein-format) will take place in person in Brussels on 10 October.

Source: US Department of Defense

Details: US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and the recently appointed Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General, Charles Brown, will take part in the meeting.

"The Secretary and Chairman will join ministers of defense and senior military officials from nearly 50 nations to discuss the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and the continued support from the international community to provide the Ukrainian people with the means necessary to defend their sovereign territory," the US Department of Defense said in a press release.

While in Brussels, Secretary Austin will also take part in the NATO Defence Ministerial at NATO Headquarters on 12 October.

Background

  • The Ukraine Defence Contact Group, which brings together more than 50 countries, was launched for Ukraine’s allies to come together to support Ukraine to meet its defence needs in the face of the full-scale Russian invasion.
  • Ukraine's recently appointed Defence Minister, Rustem Umierov, took part in his first Ramstein-format meeting in Germany on 19 September. During the meeting, Ukraine’s partners agreed to form a Capabilities Coalition.

