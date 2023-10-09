All Sections
Air defence to focus on energy and strategic facilities this winter

Monday, 9 October 2023, 06:10
Air defence to focus on energy and strategic facilities this winter
NASAMS AIR DEFENCE SYSTEM. STOCK PHOTO

Ukraine’s Air Defence Forces will actively use their efforts this winter to protect the energy sector, strategic state facilities and critical infrastructure facilities.

Source: Yurii Ihnat, Spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, during the national joint 24/7 newscast; Ukrainian media outlet NV

Details: The same tactics were used last winter.

Ihnat emphasised that there is a list of facilities that could be potential targets for the Russians.

Ihnat also said it should be taken into account that the food sector should be included in the list of critical infrastructure facilities, as it is one of the targets for potential Russian attacks.

Ihnat noted that Ukraine still lacks appropriate defence systems, so it uses all available means to down air targets.

