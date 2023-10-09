All Sections
Zelenskyy appoints new commander of Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 9 October 2023, 14:14
Zelenskyy appoints new commander of Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces
VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY. PHOTO: UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT’S OFFICE

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Anatolii Barhylevych as the new Commander of Ukraine’s Territorial Defence Forces.

Source: presidential decrees No. 679/2023, No. 678/2023

Quote: "Major General Anatolii Barhylevych shall be appointed Commander of the Territorial Defence Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine."

Details: In another decree, Zelenskyy dismissed Ihor Tantsiura as commander of the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces.

Background: The Ukrainian President appointed Ihor Tantsiura as Commander of the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces on 15 May 2022. Barhylevych was previously the commander of the Territorial Defence Command of the Ukrainian Ground Forces.

