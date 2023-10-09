Ukrainian boy wounded in terror attacks in Israel, 3 more Ukrainians feared dead – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry
Ukrainian officials have managed to take out a wounded Ukrainian boy from the Israeli city of Sderot. The Foreign Ministry is currently establishing information about the death of two Ukrainians in Israel and the death of another in the Gaza Strip.
Source: Oleh Nikolenko, spokesman for the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine, on Facebook
Quote: "Ukrainian diplomats conducted a successful rescue operation, taking out a Ukrainian boy from the city of Sderot, after he was injured during an attack by militants.
He is now in a safe place under the care of the embassy. He has received medical and psychological assistance."
Details: In addition, the officials managed to find five citizens who were considered missing in southern Israel.
At the same time, the Foreign Ministry reported that there was information about the possible death of two more Ukrainians near the Gaza Strip. This information is currently being verified.
In total, over the past day, the operational headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have processed over 200 appeals from citizens. A mass cancellation of flights has been recorded. The Foreign Ministry is looking for a solution to help Ukrainians leave the country.
The ministry has also received information about the possible death of a Ukrainian citizen in the Gaza Strip. It is waiting for official confirmation.
Background:
- On 7 October, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack on Israel, with fires breaking out in cities. As of the evening of 8 October, the death toll in Israel due to the Hamas attack had exceeded 700, with over 2,200 injured.
- On 8 October, it became known that two Ukrainian citizens had been killed in Israel, and measures were being taken to organise repatriation of the bodies.
- The Wall Street Journal reported that Iranian security officials had helped plan a surprise Hamas attack on Israel and gave the green light during a meeting in Beirut last Monday. The newspaper wrote that officers of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had been working with Hamas since August to develop an air, ground and sea invasion plan.
