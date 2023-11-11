Ukrainian defenders kill over 1,000 Russians and destroy 25 tanks in one day
Saturday, 11 November 2023, 08:10
Ukraine’s Armed Forces killed 1,130 Russian invaders over the past day, bringing the total losses of the Russians to 310,650 soldiers.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 11 November 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 310,650 (+1,130) military personnel
- 5,342 (+25) tanks
- 10,041 (+24) armoured combat vehicles
- 7,527 (+38) artillery systems
- 879 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 579 (+1) air defence systems
- 322 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 324 (+0) helicopters
- 5,620 (+25) tactical UAVs
- 1,559 (+1) cruise missiles
- 22 (+2) ships and boats
- 1 (+0) submarines
- 9,925 (+49) vehicles and tankers
- 1,069 (+9) special vehicles and other equipment
