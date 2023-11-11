Ukrainian defenders kill over 1,000 Russians and destroy 25 tanks in one day

Ukraine’s Armed Forces killed 1,130 Russian invaders over the past day, bringing the total losses of the Russians to 310,650 soldiers.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 11 November 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 310,650 (+1,130) military personnel

5,342 (+25) tanks

10,041 (+24) armoured combat vehicles

7,527 (+38) artillery systems

879 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems

579 (+1) air defence systems

322 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

324 (+0) helicopters

5,620 (+25) tactical UAVs

1,559 (+1) cruise missiles

22 (+2) ships and boats

1 (+0) submarines

9,925 (+49) vehicles and tankers

1,069 (+9) special vehicles and other equipment

