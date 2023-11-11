All Sections
Ukrainian defenders kill over 1,000 Russians and destroy 25 tanks in one day

STANISLAV POHORILOVSaturday, 11 November 2023, 08:10
Ukrainian defenders kill over 1,000 Russians and destroy 25 tanks in one day
PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Ukraine’s Armed Forces killed 1,130 Russian invaders over the past day, bringing the total losses of the Russians to 310,650 soldiers.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 11 November 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 310,650 (+1,130) military personnel
  • 5,342 (+25) tanks
  • 10,041 (+24) armoured combat vehicles
  • 7,527 (+38) artillery systems
  • 879 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems
  • 579 (+1) air defence systems
  • 322 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
  • 324 (+0) helicopters
  • 5,620 (+25) tactical UAVs
  • 1,559 (+1) cruise missiles
  • 22 (+2) ships and boats
  • 1 (+0) submarines
  • 9,925 (+49) vehicles and tankers
  • 1,069 (+9) special vehicles and other equipment 

