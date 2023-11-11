All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Former NATO Secretary General suggests accepting Ukraine into Alliance with no guarantees for occupied territories

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 11 November 2023, 16:13
Former NATO Secretary General suggests accepting Ukraine into Alliance with no guarantees for occupied territories
Anders Fogh Rasmussen. Photo: NurPhoto via Getty Images

Anders Fogh Rasmussen, Former Secretary General of NATO, has put forward a proposal for Ukraine to join the alliance, but that Article 5 of the Washington Treaty should not apply to the territories occupied by Russia.

Source: The Guardian, citing Anders Fogh Rasmussen, Former Secretary General of NATO, as reported by European Pravda.

Anders Fogh Rasmussen, who served as the secretary general of NATO from 2009 to 2014, insists that the plan for Ukraine's partial membership does not symbolise the freezing of the conflict but, instead, signifies the determination to prevent Russia from obstructing Ukraine's entry into the Alliance. Rasmussen stated that the issue of Ukraine's NATO membership cannot be postponed any longer.

Advertisement:

"The time has come to take the next step and extend an invitation for Ukraine to join NATO. We need a new European security architecture in which Ukraine is in the heart of NATO," he said. 

Supporters of Ukraine's NATO membership are cautious because the extension of Article 5 of the Alliance's Collective Defence Treaty to the entire Ukrainian territory would require NATO member countries to defend a country at war actively. Rasmussen argues that excluding the territories held by Russia from the treaty's coverage would reduce the risk of conflict between Russia and NATO.

Rasmussen denies that this step would freeze the conflict by surrendering Ukrainian territory to Russia. "The absolute credibility of Article 5 guarantees would deter Russia from mounting attacks inside the Ukrainian territory inside Nato and so free up Ukrainian forces to go to the frontline," he said.

"To make Article 5 credible there would have to be a clear message to Russia that any violation of NATO territory would be met by a response," Rasmussen emphasised. He stated that in a sense, this proposal is similar to establishing a no-fly zone for Russia, preventing it from flying over Ukrainian territory or launching missiles into Ukrainian cities.

Rasmussen noted a somewhat imprecise precedent in history: when West Germany joined the Alliance in 1955, Article 5 applied only to its territory, not East Germany. He listed three main reasons why Ukraine should be offered membership. Firstly, Ukraine in NATO would act as a bulwark against still-aggressive Russia. Secondly, he said, it should be realised that grey zones are danger zones, and neutrality in the old sense no longer exists.

Finally, he argues that the Ukrainian army is currently the most battle-hardened army in Europe and could become an asset and an example for other European states.

Background: 

  • The former Secretary General of the North Atlantic Alliance believes that it is time for NATO to send Ukraine an invitation to join, and this should happen at its next summit in Washington.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: NATO
Advertisement:

UPDATEDRussians strike Kharkiv with missiles, injuring several people

Most Servant of the People MPs want review of draft mobilisation law

Russians strike coal mining facility in Myrnohrad, Donetsk Oblast, killing man

updatedFormer deputy prosecutor general and her daughter found dead in Kyiv

Russia uses every missile produced – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

Slovak Prime Minister: Russia needs security guarantees, and Ukraine is incapable of new counter-offensive

All News
NATO
NATO Secretary General on war in Ukraine: We must prepare for a long journey
Germany to send fighter jets to Romania to support the NATO mission – Reuters
Ukraine-NATO Council discusses energy security
RECENT NEWS
00:01
UPDATEDRussians strike Kharkiv with missiles, injuring several people
22:20
Russian is the language Ukrainian civilians hear before execution – Ukraine's ambassador to UN
21:26
EXPLAINERWhy Macron replaced French government and what unites new PM with Ukraine
21:26
Most Servant of the People MPs want review of draft mobilisation law
20:45
Russians strike coal mining facility in Myrnohrad, Donetsk Oblast, killing man
20:23
updatedFormer deputy prosecutor general and her daughter found dead in Kyiv
20:08
Russian invaders attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring civilians
20:07
Kyiv was promised billions of euros worth of weapons at NATO-Ukraine Council
19:36
Russians strike village in Kherson Oblast, injuring married couple
19:30
Ukrainian creates steel shelter that's built like Lego and can withstand more than 43 tonnes
All News
Advertisement: