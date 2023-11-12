All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Polish hauliers keep protesting at Ukraine's border: waiting time reaches up to 140 hours

European PravdaSunday, 12 November 2023, 10:57

There are still vast queues of lorries in front of the Polish-Ukrainian border as the protesting Polish hauliers are not planning to put an end to their action.

Source: Poland’s RMF FM, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Polish hauliers' protest at the Polish-Ukrainian border crossings has been ongoing since Monday, 6 November. They are demanding, among other things, the introduction of commercial permits for Ukrainian companies to transport goods, except for humanitarian aid and supplies for the Ukrainian military, the suspension of licences for companies established after the start of the war in Ukraine, and their inspections.

Advertisement:

The waiting time at the Dorohusk border crossing now stands at 55 hours, over 100 hours at Korczowa, and up to 140 hours at the Hrebenne checkpoint.

Protesters are allowing 15 lorries to pass per hour at Korczowa, although it was only one lorry per hour on Friday.

The Polish hauliers are not planning to give up and will continue their protest despite these small concessions.

Tomasz Borkowski, a member of the Committee for the Protection of Transport Carriers and Employers and leader of the strike in Korczowa, told RMF FM that a three-member delegation will hold talks with representatives of the Ukrainian government on Monday.

"Tomorrow, we are going to demand the reintroduction of commercial permits for Ukrainian and Polish hauliers, with the exclusion of Polish and European vehicles using the eCherha system, as well as the revoking and suspending of licences for lorries owned by foreign companies  from outside the European Union," Borkowski explained.

eCherha is a free service available in an open mode for carriers registered in the Shliakh system. The latter allows male drivers or volunteers to legally cross the border under martial law.

Background: Earlier, reports emerged that Ukraine's Infrastructure Ministry will hold a meeting with Polish authorities and hauliers at the border on 13 November to discuss unblocking the checkpoints.

On 6 November, dozens of Polish hauliers began blocking three border crossings with Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

UPDATEDRussians strike Kharkiv with missiles, injuring several people

Most Servant of the People MPs want review of draft mobilisation law

Russians strike coal mining facility in Myrnohrad, Donetsk Oblast, killing man

updatedFormer deputy prosecutor general and her daughter found dead in Kyiv

Russia uses every missile produced – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

Slovak Prime Minister: Russia needs security guarantees, and Ukraine is incapable of new counter-offensive

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:01
UPDATEDRussians strike Kharkiv with missiles, injuring several people
22:20
Russian is the language Ukrainian civilians hear before execution – Ukraine's ambassador to UN
21:26
EXPLAINERWhy Macron replaced French government and what unites new PM with Ukraine
21:26
Most Servant of the People MPs want review of draft mobilisation law
20:45
Russians strike coal mining facility in Myrnohrad, Donetsk Oblast, killing man
20:23
updatedFormer deputy prosecutor general and her daughter found dead in Kyiv
20:08
Russian invaders attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring civilians
20:07
Kyiv was promised billions of euros worth of weapons at NATO-Ukraine Council
19:36
Russians strike village in Kherson Oblast, injuring married couple
19:30
Ukrainian creates steel shelter that's built like Lego and can withstand more than 43 tonnes
All News
Advertisement: