Polish hauliers keep protesting at Ukraine's border: waiting time reaches up to 140 hours

There are still vast queues of lorries in front of the Polish-Ukrainian border as the protesting Polish hauliers are not planning to put an end to their action.

Source: Poland’s RMF FM, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Polish hauliers' protest at the Polish-Ukrainian border crossings has been ongoing since Monday, 6 November. They are demanding, among other things, the introduction of commercial permits for Ukrainian companies to transport goods, except for humanitarian aid and supplies for the Ukrainian military, the suspension of licences for companies established after the start of the war in Ukraine, and their inspections.

The waiting time at the Dorohusk border crossing now stands at 55 hours, over 100 hours at Korczowa, and up to 140 hours at the Hrebenne checkpoint.

Protesters are allowing 15 lorries to pass per hour at Korczowa, although it was only one lorry per hour on Friday.

The Polish hauliers are not planning to give up and will continue their protest despite these small concessions.

Tomasz Borkowski, a member of the Committee for the Protection of Transport Carriers and Employers and leader of the strike in Korczowa, told RMF FM that a three-member delegation will hold talks with representatives of the Ukrainian government on Monday.

"Tomorrow, we are going to demand the reintroduction of commercial permits for Ukrainian and Polish hauliers, with the exclusion of Polish and European vehicles using the eCherha system, as well as the revoking and suspending of licences for lorries owned by foreign companies from outside the European Union," Borkowski explained.

eCherha is a free service available in an open mode for carriers registered in the Shliakh system. The latter allows male drivers or volunteers to legally cross the border under martial law.

Background: Earlier, reports emerged that Ukraine's Infrastructure Ministry will hold a meeting with Polish authorities and hauliers at the border on 13 November to discuss unblocking the checkpoints.

On 6 November, dozens of Polish hauliers began blocking three border crossings with Ukraine.

