Ukraine will try to persuade Poland to lift its border blockade on Monday

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 11 November 2023, 13:16
Ukraine will try to persuade Poland to lift its border blockade on Monday
Stock photo: Getty Images

On 13 November, the Ministry for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine will hold a meeting at the border with representatives of the Polish authorities and hauliers to unblock the border crossings.

Source: The Ukrainian Ministry reported on Saturday, 11 November

Details: The Polish Ministry of Infrastructure, representatives of voivodeships, the European Commission Directorate-General for Mobility, the Embassy of Ukraine in Poland and hauliers are invited to the meeting. The Ministry for Development will be represented by Deputy Minister Serhii Derkach. 

The ministry noted that after Derkach's talks with Rafał Weber, the State Secretary of the Polish Ministry of Infrastructure, the Ukrainian authorities have already resolved two issues raised by their Polish counterparts. 

This includes the operation of lanes for empty vehicles directly at the Yahodyn-Dorohusk border crossing and updating the functionality of the YeCherha (E-Queue) system - the ability to replace the driver for empty trucks.

In addition, the Polish counterparts were once again offered to run empty transport through the Uhryniw-Dołhobyczów border crossing with a corresponding lane. This option would allow empty trucks to reduce the waiting time for crossing the border.

Background: On 6 November, dozens of Polish hauliers started to block three border crossings with Ukraine. 

According to the Polish Ministry of Infrastructure, the protesters have six requirements:

  • a return to the permit system for Ukrainian hauliers;
  • the tightening of transport rules for foreign hauliers under the ECMT (European Conference of Ministers of Transport);
  • ban on registering a company in Poland if the company's finances are located outside the EU;
  • getting access to the Shliakh (Path) system, which allows male drivers or volunteers to legally cross the border under martial law;
  • a separate queue in the E-queue for cars with EU licence plates;
  • allocation of separate queues for empty cars.

Subjects: PolandUkraineborder
