Hundredth ship leaves Ukraine via Black Sea corridor

Economichna PravdaMonday, 13 November 2023, 16:13

A new humanitarian corridor in the Black Sea, launched by Ukraine after Russia's unilateral withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative, has seen 100 ships leave Ukrainian ports.

Source: US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink

Quote: "Today the 100th ship departed the Black Sea humanitarian corridor - an export lifeline for Ukraine that has delivered 3.7 million tons of food & goods to the world."

Background

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Black Seagrain
