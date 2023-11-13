Hundredth ship leaves Ukraine via Black Sea corridor

A new humanitarian corridor in the Black Sea, launched by Ukraine after Russia's unilateral withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative, has seen 100 ships leave Ukrainian ports.

Source: US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink

Quote: "Today the 100th ship departed the Black Sea humanitarian corridor - an export lifeline for Ukraine that has delivered 3.7 million tons of food & goods to the world."

Advertisement:

Today the 100th ship departed the Black Sea humanitarian corridor - an export lifeline for Ukraine that has delivered 3.7 million tons of food & goods to the world. pic.twitter.com/rL0Xv1rxQY — Ambassador Bridget A. Brink (@USAmbKyiv) November 13, 2023

Background:

Russia unilaterally withdrew from the Black Sea Grain Initiative on 17 July and has repeatedly attacked port grain infrastructure since then.

Ukraine later announced temporary corridors in the Black Sea for merchant ships sailing to and from Ukrainian ports. The new corridor has allowed not only grain, but also other products, including steel, to be exported.

On the evening of 8 November, the Russians fired a Kh-31 anti-radar missile towards one of the ports in Odesa Oblast and hit a Liberian-flagged civilian vessel, killing the pilot.

Shipping to the ports of Greater Odesa via the corridor organised by Ukraine in the Black Sea continues to flow both outbound and inbound, despite the Russian attack on 8 November.

Support UP or become our patron!