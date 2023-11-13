Elon Musk to speak at Russian conference on artificial intelligence

American billionaire Elon Musk will take part in a conference on artificial intelligence, AI Journey 2023, which will soon be held in Russia.

Details: According to the publication, Musk's participation in the Russian conference on artificial intelligence may be related to Musk's recent announcement of xAI’s Grok neural network, which will become a competitor to ChatGPT.

According to the sources of EUReporter, Musk will participate in the event as a speaker. At the same time, the publication does not specify whether Musk will fly to the Russian Federation to attend the conference in person or speak in an online format.

Researchers from India, China and other countries are also planning to speak at the conference, EUReporter notes.

Earlier, Musk confirmed the disruption of a Ukrainian drone attack on the Russian fleet in the Crimea and spoke of the necessity of "a truce".

