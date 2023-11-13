All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Elon Musk to speak at Russian conference on artificial intelligence

Economichna PravdaMonday, 13 November 2023, 19:56

American billionaire Elon Musk will take part in a conference on artificial intelligence, AI Journey 2023, which will soon be held in Russia.

Source: EUReporter

Details: According to the publication, Musk's participation in the Russian conference on artificial intelligence may be related to Musk's recent announcement of xAI’s Grok neural network, which will become a competitor to ChatGPT.

Advertisement:

According to the sources of EUReporter, Musk will participate in the event as a speaker. At the same time, the publication does not specify whether Musk will fly to the Russian Federation to attend the conference in person or speak in an online format.

Researchers from India, China and other countries are also planning to speak at the conference, EUReporter notes.

Background: 

Earlier, Musk confirmed the disruption of a Ukrainian drone attack on the Russian fleet in the Crimea and spoke of the necessity of "a truce". 

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

UPDATEDRussians strike Kharkiv with missiles, injuring several people

Most Servant of the People MPs want review of draft mobilisation law

Russians strike coal mining facility in Myrnohrad, Donetsk Oblast, killing man

updatedFormer deputy prosecutor general and her daughter found dead in Kyiv

Russia uses every missile produced – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

Slovak Prime Minister: Russia needs security guarantees, and Ukraine is incapable of new counter-offensive

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:01
UPDATEDRussians strike Kharkiv with missiles, injuring several people
22:20
Russian is the language Ukrainian civilians hear before execution – Ukraine's ambassador to UN
21:26
EXPLAINERWhy Macron replaced French government and what unites new PM with Ukraine
21:26
Most Servant of the People MPs want review of draft mobilisation law
20:45
Russians strike coal mining facility in Myrnohrad, Donetsk Oblast, killing man
20:23
updatedFormer deputy prosecutor general and her daughter found dead in Kyiv
20:08
Russian invaders attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring civilians
20:07
Kyiv was promised billions of euros worth of weapons at NATO-Ukraine Council
19:36
Russians strike village in Kherson Oblast, injuring married couple
19:30
Ukrainian creates steel shelter that's built like Lego and can withstand more than 43 tonnes
All News
Advertisement: