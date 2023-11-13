Ukrainian kickboxer turned corruption fighter
Monday, 13 November 2023, 20:00
In the early days of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russian agents repeatedly attempted to intimidate Michael Poperechnyuk, entrepreneur and civil society leader, in his oft-bombed hometown of Nikopol, across from Europe's largest nuclear palnt.
Speaking with American journalist Joe Lindsley, Michael tells his story of resistance against Russian orchestrated corruption. A former European kickboxing champion, he also invites celebrities like Chuck Norris and Sylvester Stallone to explore the character and spirit of Ukrainian resistance firsthand.
Advertisement:
Subscribe to the YouTube channel of Ukrainska Pravda!