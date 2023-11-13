All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian kickboxer turned corruption fighter

Monday, 13 November 2023, 20:00

In the early days of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russian agents repeatedly attempted to intimidate Michael Poperechnyuk, entrepreneur and civil society leader, in his oft-bombed hometown of Nikopol, across from Europe's largest nuclear palnt.

Speaking with American journalist Joe Lindsley, Michael tells his story of resistance against Russian orchestrated corruption. A former European kickboxing champion, he also invites celebrities like Chuck Norris and Sylvester Stallone to explore the character and spirit of Ukrainian resistance firsthand.

Advertisement:

Subscribe to the YouTube channel of Ukrainska Pravda!

Advertisement:

UPDATEDRussians strike Kharkiv with missiles, injuring several people

Most Servant of the People MPs want review of draft mobilisation law

Russians strike coal mining facility in Myrnohrad, Donetsk Oblast, killing man

updatedFormer deputy prosecutor general and her daughter found dead in Kyiv

Russia uses every missile produced – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

Slovak Prime Minister: Russia needs security guarantees, and Ukraine is incapable of new counter-offensive

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:01
UPDATEDRussians strike Kharkiv with missiles, injuring several people
22:20
Russian is the language Ukrainian civilians hear before execution – Ukraine's ambassador to UN
21:26
EXPLAINERWhy Macron replaced French government and what unites new PM with Ukraine
21:26
Most Servant of the People MPs want review of draft mobilisation law
20:45
Russians strike coal mining facility in Myrnohrad, Donetsk Oblast, killing man
20:23
updatedFormer deputy prosecutor general and her daughter found dead in Kyiv
20:08
Russian invaders attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring civilians
20:07
Kyiv was promised billions of euros worth of weapons at NATO-Ukraine Council
19:36
Russians strike village in Kherson Oblast, injuring married couple
19:30
Ukrainian creates steel shelter that's built like Lego and can withstand more than 43 tonnes
All News
Advertisement: