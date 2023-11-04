All Sections
Founder and editor of Rivne media outlet killed in action

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 4 November 2023, 01:24
Founder and editor of Rivne media outlet killed in action
TARAS DAVYDIUK. PHOTO: HORYN.INFO

Taras Davydyuk, the founder and editor-in-chief of the Rivne outlet Horyn.info, has been killed at the front on the outskirts of Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: Horyn.info

Quote: "Taras was well known to the entire patriotic community of Rivne Oblast, as he had been active in various patriotic organisations since his student years. He had been involved in public movements since 2002.

[Davidiuk] was a member of the Young Movement. He was the head of the oblast branch and a member of the Central Board of the Youth Nationalist Congress in 2005-2012.

He was also the head of the Rivne Oblast organisation, Active Youth.

Details: Horyn.info noted that in the winter of 2013-2014, Davidiuk was a volunteer of the 15th Youth Nationalist Congress and, therefore, the 14th Plast Maidan Self-Defence unit.

Davidiuk had served in the Harpoon volunteer battalion since the beginning of the Russian-Ukrainian war. After that, he continued his service in one of the separate reconnaissance battalions of Ukraine’s Armed Forces.

Davidiuk returned home in the spring of 2019. He launched Horyn.info the same year.

Davidiuk went to the front at the beginning of the full-scale war. In recent months, he served in the 14th Separate Regiment, together with his brothers-in-arms from the Harpoon battalion.

