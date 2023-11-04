Russians regroup near Kupiansk after suffering losses – Ukraine's Commander of Ground Forces

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, says the Russians are suffering significant losses, have ceased active operations, and are currently regrouping on the Yahidne-Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi section of the front.

Source: Syrskyi on Telegram

Quote from Syrskyi: "Relying on six combined arms armies and one tank army, the enemy continues to conduct offensive operations in the area of Kupiansk forest, Pervomaiske and Orlianske.

They are increasing their efforts to capture the dominant heights, seize Synkivka and create favourable conditions for capturing Kupiansk."

Details: Syrskyi released statistics on Russian losses on the Kupiansk front in the past week – 220 Russian soldiers were killed and 5 taken prisoner.

