Ukrainian defenders kill almost 1,000 Russian soldiers over past 24 hours

Ukrainian Defence Forces have killed 990 more Russian troops and destroyed 8 tanks and 12 artillery systems belonging to the Russians over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 5 November 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 305,090 (+990) military personnel

5,284 (+8) tanks

9,953 (+14) armoured combat vehicles

7,375 (+12) artillery systems

867 (+6) multiple-launch rocket systems

570 (+2) air defence systems

322 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

324 (+0) helicopters

5,534 (+0) tactical UAVs

1,554 (+3) cruise missiles

20 (+0) ships and boats

1 (+0) submarines

9,730 (+14) vehicles and tankers

1,047 (+9) special vehicles and other equipment

