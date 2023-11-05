Ukrainian defenders kill almost 1,000 Russian soldiers over past 24 hours
Sunday, 5 November 2023, 07:58
Ukrainian Defence Forces have killed 990 more Russian troops and destroyed 8 tanks and 12 artillery systems belonging to the Russians over the past 24 hours.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 5 November 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 305,090 (+990) military personnel
- 5,284 (+8) tanks
- 9,953 (+14) armoured combat vehicles
- 7,375 (+12) artillery systems
- 867 (+6) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 570 (+2) air defence systems
- 322 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 324 (+0) helicopters
- 5,534 (+0) tactical UAVs
- 1,554 (+3) cruise missiles
- 20 (+0) ships and boats
- 1 (+0) submarines
- 9,730 (+14) vehicles and tankers
- 1,047 (+9) special vehicles and other equipment
