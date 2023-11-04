Ukrainian defenders kill 830 Russian soldiers and destroy 11 tanks
Saturday, 4 November 2023, 07:52
Ukrainian defenders have killed another 830 Russian soldiers and destroyed 11 tanks and 39 drones belonging to the Russians over the past 24 hours alone.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 4 November 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
Advertisement:
- approximately 304,100 (+830) military personnel
- 5,276 (+11) tanks
- 9,939 (+38) armoured combat vehicles
- 7,363 (+35) artillery systems
- 861 (+7) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 568 (+2) air defence systems
- 322 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 324 (+0) helicopters
- 5,534 (+39) tactical UAVs
- 1,551 (+0) cruise missiles
- 20 (+0) ships and boats
- 1 (+0) submarines
- 9,716 (+25) vehicles and tankers
- 1,038 (+4) special vehicles and other equipment
Support UP or become our patron!