All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian defenders kill 830 Russian soldiers and destroy 11 tanks

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 4 November 2023, 07:52
Ukrainian defenders kill 830 Russian soldiers and destroy 11 tanks
STOCK PHOTO: GENERAL STAFF

Ukrainian defenders have killed another 830 Russian soldiers and destroyed 11 tanks and 39 drones belonging to the Russians over the past 24 hours alone.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 4 November 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:
  • approximately 304,100 (+830) military personnel
  • 5,276 (+11) tanks
  • 9,939 (+38) armoured combat vehicles
  • 7,363 (+35) artillery systems
  • 861 (+7) multiple-launch rocket systems
  • 568 (+2) air defence systems
  • 322 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
  • 324 (+0) helicopters
  • 5,534 (+39) tactical UAVs
  • 1,551 (+0) cruise missiles
  • 20 (+0) ships and boats
  • 1 (+0) submarines
  • 9,716 (+25) vehicles and tankers
  • 1,038 (+4) special vehicles and other equipment

 Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: warGeneral Staff
Advertisement:

EU will not supply promised 1 million ammunition rounds to Ukraine by March – Foreign Minister

Israeli defence minister: "Hamas has lost control of Gaza"

Polish hauliers did not agree to lift border blockade after negotiations with Ukraine

UPDATED, PHOTO, VIDEORussians shell family's car near Kherson, killing grandfather: doctors fight to save mother and baby

Former pro-Russian MP sentenced to 14 years’ imprisonment in absentia

Lithuanian Foreign Minister says Putin may win due to discussions in US and hesitation in Europe

All News
war
Ukrainian mobile firing groups destroy two Shahed attack UAVs over Sumy Oblast
Russians gear up for new massive assault on Avdiivka – ISW
Founder and editor of Rivne media outlet killed in action
RECENT NEWS
02:12
updatedRussia launches two groups of assault UAVs
23:32
EU will not supply promised 1 million ammunition rounds to Ukraine by March – Foreign Minister
23:22
Ukraine's Foreign Minister predicts when Ukraine will begin accession negotiations with EU
23:01
Russians fire 16 times on Sumy Oblast border, over 100 explosions recorded
22:13
Israeli defence minister: "Hamas has lost control of Gaza"
21:32
photoSearching for people under rubble: State Emergency Service introduces Hanna, their four-legged employee
21:13
Governmental official speaks of negotiations with Polish protesters blocking border with Ukraine
21:11
videoZelenskyy and Commander-in-Chief name most difficult sectors of Ukrainian front
21:08
More than 1,300 luxury cars worth US$230 million imported to Russia despite sanctions
20:39
Ukraine's Defence Minister speaks with Australian counterpart about Ukrainian Armed Forces' needs for winter
All News
Advertisement: