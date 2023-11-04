Ukrainian defenders kill 830 Russian soldiers and destroy 11 tanks

Ukrainian defenders have killed another 830 Russian soldiers and destroyed 11 tanks and 39 drones belonging to the Russians over the past 24 hours alone.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 4 November 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 304,100 (+830) military personnel

5,276 (+11) tanks

9,939 (+38) armoured combat vehicles

7,363 (+35) artillery systems

861 (+7) multiple-launch rocket systems

568 (+2) air defence systems

322 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

324 (+0) helicopters

5,534 (+39) tactical UAVs

1,551 (+0) cruise missiles

20 (+0) ships and boats

1 (+0) submarines

9,716 (+25) vehicles and tankers

1,038 (+4) special vehicles and other equipment

