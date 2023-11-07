Russians attack infrastructure facility near Kryvyi Rih

An air-raid warning was issued in Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts due to a missile threat, and an explosion was heard in the city of Kryvyi Rih.

Source: Suspilne; alerts.in.ua; Oleksandr Vilkul, Head of Kryvyi Rih Council; Ukraine's Air Force; Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: Vilkul confirmed that an explosion rang out in the city of Kryvyi Rih.

Advertisement:

Updated: The all-clear was given in all oblasts at 12:17.

Later, Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, said that Russians had attacked an infrastructure facility near Kryvyi Rih. Early reports confirm that no one was injured in the attack. The information is being confirmed.

Support UP or become our patron!