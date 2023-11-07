All Sections
Ukrainian Health Ministry reveals how many medical facilities were damaged or destroyed by Russia

Tuesday, 7 November 2023, 13:20
Beryslav hospital. Photo: Ministry of Health

Russian troops have damaged 1,468 medical facilities in Ukraine during the 20 months of full-scale war, and another 193 facilities have been completely destroyed.

Source: Ministry of Health of Ukraine

Details: The Ministry of Health reported that the Russian invaders are destroying medical infrastructure facilities (hospitals, ambulatory and ​​outpatient clinics, maternity hospitals, etc.) in order to hinder the doctors’ work and create an additional burden on the medical system.

The Ministry of Health said medical facilities in Kharkiv, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, and Kherson oblasts suffered the greatest losses. Ukraine also lost a lot of emergency vehicles since the beginning of the war, where 103 vehicles were damaged, 253 destroyed, and 125 captured.

Quote: "However, work on the reconstruction of the medical infrastructure continues in Ukraine despite all the strikes on medical facilities and the enemy's constant attacks. First of all, we are talking about facilities in the liberated territories that suffered minor damage as a result of enemy fire or bombardment," the Ministry of Health noted.

As of early November 2023, 421 medical facilities have been fully restored, and another 413 facilities have been partially restored. As of now, the largest number of restored medical facilities are in Mykolaiv, Dnipro, Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv oblasts.

