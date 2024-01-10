All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's ambassador to Israel: 29 Ukrainian citizens not permitted to evacuate from Gaza Strip

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 10 January 2024, 17:16
Ukraine's ambassador to Israel: 29 Ukrainian citizens not permitted to evacuate from Gaza Strip
Evacuation of Ukrainians from the Gaza Strip. Stock photo: Ukraine's President's Office

The security services of Israel and Egypt have refused to grant permission to evacuate 29 Ukrainian citizens who were included in the evacuation lists by Ukraine’s Embassy in Israel.

Source: Yevhen Korniichuk, Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel, in a comment to Radio Liberty

Quote: "To be frank, there are those who want to evacuate, but there is no possibility [to do so] because some of the people on the lists we submitted were rejected by the competent authorities of Israel and Egypt. 29 citizens from the entire list we submitted were denied permission to leave."

Advertisement:

Details: Korniichuk explained that the reasons for this refusal were apparently "certain security issues regarding these individuals".

He also added that in some cases, the embassy managed to get permission to evacuate the people who were initially refused, as they were subjected to additional measures while in Egypt: "They were interrogated, some investigative actions were carried out, and they were released".

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Gaza Stripwar
Advertisement:

updatedUkrainian footballer Dovbyk scores hat-trick in 6 minutes during the Spanish Championship

Zelenskyy: We need to think about how to hold elections, as currently the law forbids it

Threats to journalist Nikolov: law enforcement officers identifies intruders – photo

Ukrainian tennis player defeats Russian opponent and reaches quarter-finals at Australian Open for first time ever – video

Ukrainian military shares footage of one of the largest Russian assaults on Avdiivka

Slovak PM makes more controversial remarks ahead of meeting with Ukrainian counterpart

All News
Gaza Strip
Israeli PM names three "prerequisites for peace" in Gaza Strip
At least 70 people killed in Gaza refugee camp in Israeli attack
Five Israeli hostages found dead in Gaza Strip tunnel
RECENT NEWS
23:53
updatedRussians launch Shahed UAVs from south
23:05
Powerful DDoS attacks on Monobank are reported again
22:54
updatedUkrainian footballer Dovbyk scores hat-trick in 6 minutes during the Spanish Championship
22:00
Attack kills people in Donetsk market, Ukraine's Defence Forces deny involvement – photo
21:40
Zelenskyy outlines clear tasks and priorities for coming weeks – video
21:19
Zelenskyy on surveillance of journalists: Ukraine's Security Service will investigate
20:15
Zelenskyy: We need to think about how to hold elections, as currently the law forbids it
19:30
updatedRussians strike Krasnohorivka: one killed and one wounded
19:19
Russians mostly attacked on Avdiivka front on 21 January – General Staff report
18:37
Romanian farmers demand Romanian government to limit Ukrainian agricultural imports
All News
Advertisement: