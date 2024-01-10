Ukraine's ambassador to Israel: 29 Ukrainian citizens not permitted to evacuate from Gaza Strip

The security services of Israel and Egypt have refused to grant permission to evacuate 29 Ukrainian citizens who were included in the evacuation lists by Ukraine’s Embassy in Israel.

Source: Yevhen Korniichuk, Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel, in a comment to Radio Liberty

Quote: "To be frank, there are those who want to evacuate, but there is no possibility [to do so] because some of the people on the lists we submitted were rejected by the competent authorities of Israel and Egypt. 29 citizens from the entire list we submitted were denied permission to leave."

Details: Korniichuk explained that the reasons for this refusal were apparently "certain security issues regarding these individuals".

He also added that in some cases, the embassy managed to get permission to evacuate the people who were initially refused, as they were subjected to additional measures while in Egypt: "They were interrogated, some investigative actions were carried out, and they were released".

