Ukrainian creates steel shelter that's built like Lego and can withstand more than 43 tonnes

Kyiv resident Serhii Zakharin has created a steel shelter that can be installed in an apartment. He claims that his "life capsule" can protect against shrapnel and does not buckle even under a 43-tonne weight.

The inventor told Ukrainska Pravda.Life about his creation.

Serhii Zakharin lives and works in Kyiv. He makes wood processing equipment and holds several patents for his products.

"I had the idea of creating a ‘life capsule’ back in 2015, but I didn't do any drawings, I just thought about the design, because at the time it wasn’t relevant. But during the attack in the summer of 2022, I thought back to my idea," Serhii says.

The inventor then decided to build shelters for three and six people. The steel cache weighs about 700 kg. The shelter is 2.1 m long, 2.1 m tall and 1.1 m wide.

Serhii says the heaviest part of the structure weighs 45 kg, and the capsule itself does not have a single welded joint – it is put together like Lego, so it can be set up in any room.

Serhii notes that he has been testing his "life capsule" on his own. He has done several tests.

"First I went into the capsule, pulled a trigger, and a slab weighing 1,100 kg fell on me. The capsule held. The second time, an overall load of 43 tonnes was dropped on the ‘life capsule’. The shelter withstood that, so I’m convinced that this is not the limit," the inventor says.

Serhii is currently negotiating with a company from Spain so that capsules like this can be manufactured for the general public, particularly for sale in Ukraine, Türkiye and Israel.

He claims that the shelter can also be used during an earthquake. He has not registered his invention with the State Emergency Service, saying he doesn't need a permit.

Serhii now has several customers. The first commercial capsule has already been installed in the home of a family living near Boiarka in Kyiv Oblast.

The inventor estimates that a "life capsule" costs UAH 70,000 (about US$1,800), but he is looking for ways to make it more affordable for Ukrainians.

Serhii is also developing an anti-shrapnel barrier that will be able to withstand 7.62-calibre shells.

"But this design will not withstand a direct hit," he says.

