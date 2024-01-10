Russian is the language Ukrainian civilians hear before execution – Ukraine's ambassador to UN

Serhii Kyslytsia, Ukraine’s Permanent Representative at the UN, has noted in a speech that members of the UN Security Council listen to the language of war every day when they listen to speeches made by Russia’s representatives.

Source: Serhii Kyslytsia, Permanent Representative of Ukraine at the UN, on X (Twitter); the media outlet Ukrinform

Quote: "It is the language in which the invaders received the order to launch their full-scale aggression against Ukraine. It is the language that victims hear when they are raped in front of their families. It is the language that many Ukrainian civilians hear before they are executed."

Details: Kyslytsia also switched to French, reminding those present that the Russian aristocracy and diplomats spoke this language in the past.

Члени Радбезу щодня слухають мову війни - виступи представників Росії. «Це мова, якою окупанти отримали наказ розпочати повномасштабну агресію проти України. Це мова, яку чують жертви, коли їх ґвалтують на очах у рідних. Це мова, яку чують багато українських цивільних перед… pic.twitter.com/4bSrZabf3t — Sergiy Kyslytsya 🇺🇦 (@SergiyKyslytsya) January 10, 2024

He advised the Russian delegation "to avail themselves of interpretation" before switching to French "in recognition of the contribution that France, Switzerland and many other peace-loving countries have made to peace and security".

Quote: "[French] was the language of Russian diplomacy before the adherents of Bolshevism, who keep their grip on the Kremlin today, came to power."

