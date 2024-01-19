All Sections
US warns of Russian attempts to use European elections against Ukraine

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 19 January 2024, 13:33
US warns of Russian attempts to use European elections against Ukraine
Stock photo: Getty Images

The United States believes that Russia will conduct information operations aimed at turning public opinion against Ukraine before the elections in various European countries. 

Source: As European Pravda reports, this was stated by James Rubin, special envoy and coordinator for the Global Engagement Center (GEC), Reuters reports. 

Quote: "We do believe that the Russians will conduct information operations throughout Europe to try to change opinion on Ukraine during this election season," the State Department official said. 

He said Russia, as well as China, are working around the world to pass off state propaganda as independent journalism, hiding its true source. 

He did not name specific countries of concern but said that the main threats this year were in Europe, which has been united from the beginning in opposing Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and has provided Kyiv with military and other assistance. 

Quote: "Russia is hoping that the number of elections in Europe this year could change what has been a remarkable coalition and disciplined opposition to its war (in Ukraine)," Rubin said. 

Background:

  • Recently, the media reported that Russia is stepping up efforts to undermine French support for Kyiv and that its propaganda efforts are part of its war against Ukraine. 
  • Earlier, the State Department said that Russia is funding a long-running, well-paid disinformation campaign against Ukraine in Latin America. 
  • Prior to that, the United States released a US intelligence report sent to more than 100 countries, which states that Moscow is using spies, social media and Russian state-owned media to undermine public confidence in the integrity of democratic elections around the world.

Subjects: EUELECTIONSRussiaUkraine
