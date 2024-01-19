Russia deploys new A-50 plane after losing previous one, but treads carefully – UK Defence Intelligence

UK Defence Intelligence has stated that Russia uses a different A-50 more cautiously now that it recently lost another such long-range radar detection aircraft.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review dated 19 January on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda

Details: "On 17 January 2024, the Russian Air Force appears to have begun operating another A-50 MAINSTAY, but this time over land within Russian territory near the Krasnodar region, farther eastwards from Ukraine," the review states.

UK Defence Intelligence states that this shows a decline in Russia's willingness to take chances with aircraft and a move to protect the remaining A-50 at the expense of their overall efficacy in Ukraine.

Quote: "Despite no official position from Russia on the loss of MAINSTAY, this activity likely demonstrates a tacit Russian acknowledgement of a successful targeting operation by the Ukrainians against a high value air asset," the agency said.

If the loss of an A-50 was an accident, said intelligence, such a decision would hardly be necessary.

Background: Earlier, UK intelligence stated that it is "almost convinced" that Russian A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft is at the bottom of the Azov Sea, which will force the Russian command to limit the area of operation of other military aircraft.

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, announced that the downing of the two aircraft was the result of an operation by the Ukrainian Air Force.

In one of the previous reviews, UK Defence Intelligence stated that the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine is having a negative impact on the Russian economy.

