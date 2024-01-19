All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia deploys new A-50 plane after losing previous one, but treads carefully – UK Defence Intelligence

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 19 January 2024, 13:32
Russia deploys new A-50 plane after losing previous one, but treads carefully – UK Defence Intelligence
Stock photo

UK Defence Intelligence has stated that Russia uses a different A-50 more cautiously now that it recently lost another such long-range radar detection aircraft.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review dated 19 January on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda

Details: "On 17 January 2024, the Russian Air Force appears to have begun operating another A-50 MAINSTAY, but this time over land within Russian territory near the Krasnodar region, farther eastwards from Ukraine," the review states.

Advertisement:

UK Defence Intelligence states that this shows a decline in Russia's willingness to take chances with aircraft and a move to protect the remaining A-50 at the expense of their overall efficacy in Ukraine.

Quote: "Despite no official position from Russia on the loss of MAINSTAY, this activity likely demonstrates a tacit Russian acknowledgement of a successful targeting operation by the Ukrainians against a high value air asset," the agency said. 

If the loss of an A-50 was an accident, said intelligence, such a decision would hardly be necessary.

Background: Earlier, UK intelligence stated that it is "almost convinced" that Russian A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft is at the bottom of the Azov Sea, which will force the Russian command to limit the area of operation of other military aircraft.

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, announced that the downing of the two aircraft was the result of an operation by the Ukrainian Air Force.

In one of the previous reviews, UK Defence Intelligence stated that the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine is having a negative impact on the Russian economy.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: RussiaUK
Advertisement:

Ukraine's spy chief: Prisoner exchange will take place very soon

Embezzlement of $39 million: Defence Ministry officials and Lviv Arsenal managers exposed – photo

updatedAir-raid warning issued in Kyiv and most oblasts: Explosions reported

Tanker transporting Russian oil attacked by Houthis

Lukashenko heads for working visit to Putin – photo

Bus carrying 59 Ukrainians rolls over in Poland – photo

All News
Russia
US warns of Russian attempts to use European elections against Ukraine
German Defence Minister says Russia might attack NATO in 5-8 years
Putin demands to find property of Russian Empire abroad
RECENT NEWS
23:44
updatedRussians attack industrial facility in Poltava Oblast
23:28
Ukraine's spy chief: Prisoner exchange will take place very soon
22:58
Embezzlement of $39 million: Defence Ministry officials and Lviv Arsenal managers exposed – photo
22:16
Russia's transition to war economy could help it win in several years – The Telegraph
21:28
Shahed drones attack infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia
20:44
Situation uncertain, Russia doesn't show bodies – Ukraine's Intelligence Chief on Il-76 crash
20:38
Russian media uncovers military intelligence agent in Brussels facilitating defence equipment supply to Russia
20:35
updatedAir-raid warning issued in Kyiv and most oblasts: Explosions reported
20:32
updated5 bodies recovered from building debris in Donetsk Oblast, three of them from same family
20:14
Zelenskyy on January results: We managed to maintain international attention
All News
Advertisement: