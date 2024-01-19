All Sections
Ukrainian government allocates record amount to build fortifications and other defence structures

Friday, 19 January 2024, 18:34

Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers, the country’s government, has allocated UAH 17.5 billion (approximately US$466 million) to build fortifications and other defence structures in Ukraine.

Source: Denys Shmyhal, Prime Minister of Ukraine, during a government meeting

Details: "We are continuing to strengthen our defence capability. Today we are allocating a record amount [of money] to build defence positions," Shmyhal said.

He said the government was allocating UAH 17.5 billion to build fortifications and other defence structures, purchase equipment, and create a system of non-explosive barriers.

The funds will go to regional military administrations and other relevant agencies.

Background:

  • Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers approved a resolution drafted by the Ministry of Defence that expanded the list of state institutions that can procure goods and services for the construction of defence and fortification structures.

Advertisement: