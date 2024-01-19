Ukrainian government allocates record amount to build fortifications and other defence structures

Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers, the country’s government, has allocated UAH 17.5 billion (approximately US$466 million) to build fortifications and other defence structures in Ukraine.

Source: Denys Shmyhal, Prime Minister of Ukraine, during a government meeting

Details: "We are continuing to strengthen our defence capability. Today we are allocating a record amount [of money] to build defence positions," Shmyhal said.

Advertisement:

He said the government was allocating UAH 17.5 billion to build fortifications and other defence structures, purchase equipment, and create a system of non-explosive barriers.

The funds will go to regional military administrations and other relevant agencies.

Background:

Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers approved a resolution drafted by the Ministry of Defence that expanded the list of state institutions that can procure goods and services for the construction of defence and fortification structures.

Support UP or become our patron!