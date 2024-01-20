European Commissioner promises EU will be able to produce 1.3 million shells by 2025

The European Union will be able to produce at least 1.3 million shells by 2025, as the EU faces the dual task of providing military assistance to Ukraine and replenishing its own stockpiles.

Source: Thierry Breton, European Commissioner for the Internal Market, during a visit to Estonia, as reported by Belgian public service broadcaster RTBF

Quote: "We will continue to improve our production capacity, probably to 1.3-1.4 million by the end of this year, and we will continue to increase it significantly next year."

Details: The European Commissioner declined to disclose current production figures, saying they were classified.

"With this capacity to produce a million shells, we have to make sure that most of them get to Ukraine as a priority. Because that's where they are most needed," Breton added.

Breton said that the EU would reach its goal of having a production capacity of one million shells a year by March or April 2024.

"We are at a decisive moment for our collective security in Europe, and in the war of aggression waged by Russia in Ukraine, Europe must and will continue to support Ukraine with all its resources," he added.

Background:

Breton recently proposed the idea of creating a €100 billion European Union Defence Fund and called for an increase in weapons production to match Russia's potential.

"I am convinced that we will do it," he said, adding that EU leaders will discuss the issue at the summit on 1 February. The decision to allocate money from the EU budget for the defence industry must be approved by the European Council.

He also stated that achieving the goal of supplying Ukraine with one million artillery shells by spring 2024 would require a reduction in exports to non-EU countries and pressure from member governments on their own arms industry to increase production.

European Pravda reported earlier how Europe's efforts to increase arms production and help Ukraine fight the Russian invasion had hit an unexpected obstacle in the form of German local authorities.

