All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


European Commissioner promises EU will be able to produce 1.3 million shells by 2025

European PravdaSaturday, 20 January 2024, 10:43
European Commissioner promises EU will be able to produce 1.3 million shells by 2025
Thierry Breton. Stock photo: Getty Images

The European Union will be able to produce at least 1.3 million shells by 2025, as the EU faces the dual task of providing military assistance to Ukraine and replenishing its own stockpiles.

Source: Thierry Breton, European Commissioner for the Internal Market, during a visit to Estonia, as reported by Belgian public service broadcaster RTBF

Quote: "We will continue to improve our production capacity, probably to 1.3-1.4 million by the end of this year, and we will continue to increase it significantly next year."  

Advertisement:

Details: The European Commissioner declined to disclose current production figures, saying they were classified.

"With this capacity to produce a million shells, we have to make sure that most of them get to Ukraine as a priority. Because that's where they are most needed," Breton added.

Breton said that the EU would reach its goal of having a production capacity of one million shells a year by March or April 2024.

"We are at a decisive moment for our collective security in Europe, and in the war of aggression waged by Russia in Ukraine, Europe must and will continue to support Ukraine with all its resources," he added.

Background:

  • Breton recently proposed the idea of creating a €100 billion European Union Defence Fund and called for an increase in weapons production to match Russia's potential.
  • "I am convinced that we will do it," he said, adding that EU leaders will discuss the issue at the summit on 1 February. The decision to allocate money from the EU budget for the defence industry must be approved by the European Council.
  • He also stated that achieving the goal of supplying Ukraine with one million artillery shells by spring 2024 would require a reduction in exports to non-EU countries and pressure from member governments on their own arms industry to increase production.
  • European Pravda reported earlier how Europe's efforts to increase arms production and help Ukraine fight the Russian invasion had hit an unexpected obstacle in the form of German local authorities.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine's spy chief: Prisoner exchange will take place very soon

Embezzlement of $39 million: Defence Ministry officials and Lviv Arsenal managers exposed – photo

updatedAir-raid warning issued in Kyiv and most oblasts: Explosions reported

Tanker transporting Russian oil attacked by Houthis

Lukashenko heads for working visit to Putin – photo

Bus carrying 59 Ukrainians rolls over in Poland – photo

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:44
updatedRussians attack industrial facility in Poltava Oblast
23:28
Ukraine's spy chief: Prisoner exchange will take place very soon
22:58
Embezzlement of $39 million: Defence Ministry officials and Lviv Arsenal managers exposed – photo
22:16
Russia's transition to war economy could help it win in several years – The Telegraph
21:28
Shahed drones attack infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia
20:44
Situation uncertain, Russia doesn't show bodies – Ukraine's Intelligence Chief on Il-76 crash
20:38
Russian media uncovers military intelligence agent in Brussels facilitating defence equipment supply to Russia
20:35
updatedAir-raid warning issued in Kyiv and most oblasts: Explosions reported
20:32
updated5 bodies recovered from building debris in Donetsk Oblast, three of them from same family
20:14
Zelenskyy on January results: We managed to maintain international attention
All News
Advertisement: