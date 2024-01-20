Ukraine cooperates with Slovakia on 3 large-scale projects in energy and logistics

Ukraine and Slovakia are working on implementing three large-scale energy and infrastructure projects.

Source: European Pravda, citing Ukraine’s Ministry of Economy

Details: Yuliia Svyrydenko, First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine and Minister of Economy of Ukraine, discussed the implementation of three large-scale projects in the field of infrastructure and energy with Peter Kmec, the Deputy Prime Minister with responsibility for the Recovery and Resilience Plan and the Use of EU Funds, during her trip to Bratislava.

In particular, they discussed the steps necessary to expedite the reconstruction of the interstate electricity interconnector Mukachevo-Veľké Kapušany.

Quote: "The interconnector is an opportunity to connect our national power grids to improve cooperation in the energy sector. This will make our energy system more resilient, as in the case of blackouts, we will be able to respond to problems even more promptly," noted Svyrydenko.

The press release reads that the parties also addressed the creation of new border crossing points and potential joint efforts to establish a railway connection between Kyiv and Košice, utilising broad-gauge infrastructure from the Uzhhorod station through the territory of Slovakia.

Svyrydenko emphasised that improving the logistic and transport infrastructure between Slovakia and Ukraine will contribute to greater mobility for Ukrainians, facilitate travel within Europe, and strengthen Ukraine's steps towards European integration.

"Today, we continued a constructive dialogue at the level of deputy prime ministers regarding deepening practical cooperation in the economic and trade sectors, as well as accelerating the implementation of key infrastructure projects," she said.

Svyrydenko also expressed gratitude to the Slovak government for allocating funds to purchase two demining machines, Bozhena-4, for humanitarian demining of liberated territories in Kherson Oblast.

Additionally, the parties discussed the return of Ukrainian children forcibly taken to Russia from the occupied territories, as Ukraine is interested in actively involving Slovakia in this process.

Background:

On 16 January, the Slovak parliament, overcoming the veto by President Zuzana Čaputová, approved changes to the competition law, transferring the authority to approve arms exports to the Ministry of Defence.

Slovakia's new Prime Minister, Robert Fico, does not support military aid to Ukraine, opposes EU sanctions against Russia, and wants to block Ukraine's NATO accession. However, he has promised not to obstruct commercial arms deliveries to Kyiv by Slovak companies.

