Ukrainian tennis players reach final 16 at Australian Open – video

Ukrainian tennis players Elina Svitolina and Daiana Yastremska have made it to the final 16 players in the Australian Open (AO) tennis tournament.
Source: Sport.ua, a sports news portal in Ukraine; Suspilne. Sport, a sports-related branch of Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne
Details: Svitolina defeated Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland in two sets in the third round of the main draw.
This is Svitolina's fourth entry into the second week of the Australian major.
Her best result was in the quarter finals in Melbourne (2018, 2019).
Yastremska defeated Wimbledon 2023 champion Markéta Vondroušová of Czechia in the first round (6-1, 6-2) and beat France's Varvara Gracheva in the second round.
Emma Navarro, who won her debut WTA title in Hobart before the start of AO 2024, was Yastremska's opponent in the third round. The Ukrainian tennis player also defeated her.
