Ukrainian forces kill over 700 Russian soldiers and destroy 10 Russian tanks on 20 January – General Staff

Ukrainian soldiers. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukrainian defence forces killed 760 Russian soldiers and destroyed 10 Russian tanks and 7 artillery systems over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 21 January 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 376,030 (+760) military personnel;

6,181 (+10) tanks;

11,466 (+11) armoured combat vehicles;

8,875 (+7) artillery systems;

968 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;

655 (+1) air defence systems;

331 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

324 (+0) helicopters;

6,936 (+2) tactical UAVs;

1,818 (+0) cruise missiles;

23 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

11,862 (+14) vehicles and tankers;

1,392 (+3) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

