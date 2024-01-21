Ukrainian forces kill over 700 Russian soldiers and destroy 10 Russian tanks on 20 January – General Staff
Sunday, 21 January 2024, 08:19
Ukrainian defence forces killed 760 Russian soldiers and destroyed 10 Russian tanks and 7 artillery systems over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 21 January 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 376,030 (+760) military personnel;
- 6,181 (+10) tanks;
- 11,466 (+11) armoured combat vehicles;
- 8,875 (+7) artillery systems;
- 968 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 655 (+1) air defence systems;
- 331 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 324 (+0) helicopters;
- 6,936 (+2) tactical UAVs;
- 1,818 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 23 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 11,862 (+14) vehicles and tankers;
- 1,392 (+3) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
