All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Europe seems to have adapted to life without Russian gas

Economichna PravdaSunday, 21 January 2024, 10:13
Europe seems to have adapted to life without Russian gas
Photo: Getty Images

European countries dealing with recent transportation issues in the Middle East have not experienced an increase in gas prices, which may indicate their success in weaning themselves off Russian gas.

Source: Bloomberg 

Details: Although the dangers of shipping through the Red Sea have forced carriers to take a longer route, the price of Qatari gas for Europeans has not increased, and electricity costs have remained stable since the crisis.

Advertisement:

Basic European electricity prices are now trading at less than €30 per megawatt-hour, or roughly one-tenth of their peak levels in 2022.

It is thought to be a strong indication that the worst nightmare, which sent energy bills skyrocketing and inflation to multi-year highs in 2022, is over.

Europe took a responsible approach to preparation and accumulated record volumes of gas.

Furthermore, Europeans actively used renewable energy sources, allowing them to diversify their consumption while quietly passing through the crisis.

Factors such as a mild winter and a slowdown in economic growth all had an impact, reducing gas consumption needs in industrial giants like Germany.

However, the issue of a new approach to energy policy, utilising liquefied gas and alternative sources, is more unpredictable. Today, Europeans will be more affected by external factors, such as geopolitical realities, which will impact energy supplies.

Background: 

EU member states that still consume gas from the Russian Federation should begin preparations for the suspension of the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine, which will take place at the end of 2024, after the contract expires.

Vincent Clerc, chief executive of the shipping giant AP Møller-Maersk, has warned that it could take months to restore the important trade route through the Red Sea, threatening an economic and inflationary blow to the global economy, companies and consumers.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine's spy chief: Prisoner exchange will take place very soon

Embezzlement of $39 million: Defence Ministry officials and Lviv Arsenal managers exposed – photo

updatedAir-raid warning issued in Kyiv and most oblasts: Explosions reported

Tanker transporting Russian oil attacked by Houthis

Lukashenko heads for working visit to Putin – photo

Bus carrying 59 Ukrainians rolls over in Poland – photo

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:44
updatedRussians attack industrial facility in Poltava Oblast
23:28
Ukraine's spy chief: Prisoner exchange will take place very soon
22:58
Embezzlement of $39 million: Defence Ministry officials and Lviv Arsenal managers exposed – photo
22:16
Russia's transition to war economy could help it win in several years – The Telegraph
21:28
Shahed drones attack infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia
20:44
Situation uncertain, Russia doesn't show bodies – Ukraine's Intelligence Chief on Il-76 crash
20:38
Russian media uncovers military intelligence agent in Brussels facilitating defence equipment supply to Russia
20:35
updatedAir-raid warning issued in Kyiv and most oblasts: Explosions reported
20:32
updated5 bodies recovered from building debris in Donetsk Oblast, three of them from same family
20:14
Zelenskyy on January results: We managed to maintain international attention
All News
Advertisement: