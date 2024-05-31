Zelenskyy says mobilisation rates are up since mobilisation law came into force

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that mobilisation rates in Ukraine have increased since the law on mobilisation came into force on 18 May.

Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference with attendees of the third Nordic-Ukrainian Summit

Quote: "Mobilisation has been going on as before. However, it has increased since this law."

Details: The president further noted that men of conscription age are obliged to register. This process is currently being digitised to avoid having many different registers.

Zelenskyy added, however, that updating your personal details does not mean you will be sent to the front, etc.

Background: Ukraine's Defence Ministry presented the Reserve+ app, which allows users to update their military service records, on 17 May.

The mobilisation law came into force on 18 May. Its full title is On amendments to certain legislative acts of Ukraine on particular issues relating to military service, mobilisation and military registration.

The law stipulates that persons liable for military service aged 25 to 60 are subject to mobilisation.

