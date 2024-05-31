All Sections
Media posts satellite images showing aftermath of Ukrainian strikes on Crimean port

Anastasia ProtzFriday, 31 May 2024, 20:44
Media posts satellite images showing aftermath of Ukrainian strikes on Crimean port
Skhemy, a Radio Liberty investigative project

Skhemy journalists revealed satellite photographs of Planet Labs that show the aftermath of the 31 May missile strikes on the Kavkaz port near Kerch in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Source: Skhemy, a Radio Liberty investigative project; Krym.Realii, a Radio Liberty project

Details: Journalists compared satellite images from 30 and 31 May and discovered damage to a portion of the oil terminal located on the territory of the Kavkaz port.

Skhemy, a Radio Liberty investigative project

It is also worth noting that, in addition to the damaged oil depot, big vessels were clearly removed from the port.

"In terms of cargo turnover, the Kavkaz port is the fifth in the Russian Federation and the second in the Black Sea-Azov basin after Novorossiysk," the publication states.

According to the Krym.Realii project, the partial destruction of the oil depot and the damage done to the Avangard railway ferry in the missile strike on the Kerch port will considerably affect logistics for the Russian army in Crimea and on the southern fronts.

Background: 

  • Ukraine's General Staff has reported that Ukrainian forces successfully hit the Kerch ferry crossing (Russian-occupied Crimea) with ATACMS missiles on the night of 29-30 May. The General Staff reported that two ferries engaged in rail and road transport had suffered considerable damage in the attack. One of them ran aground, blocking the functioning of the entire Kerch ferry crossing.
  • The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that Neptune missiles hit the ferry crossing and oil terminal at Port Kavkaz in Russia's Krasnodar Krai on the night of 30-31 May.
  • The Defence Forces of Ukraine, jointly with the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), conducted a several-days long operation of destroying the supply routes for the Russian troops in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Support UP or become our patron!

