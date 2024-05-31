US doesn't allow Ukraine to use long-range ATACMS missiles against Russia – WSJ

The US has authorised Ukraine's Armed Forces to use HIMARS multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS), GMLRS missiles and artillery on Russian territory, from which the Russians are attacking Kharkiv Oblast, The Wall Street Journal reports, citing sources. However, this permission does not apply to using long-range ATACMS missiles.

Source: European Pravda, citing The Wall Street Journal

Details: The new US policy allows Ukrainian forces to use artillery and fire short-range missiles from HIMARS launchers to target command posts, weapons storage points and other facilities on Russian territory used by Russian forces to attack Ukraine's Kharkiv Oblast.

However, regardless of the change in its position, Washington has not permitted Ukraine to use longer-range ATACMS missiles in Russia.

The narrow geographical scope of the US-supplied weapons usage is an attempt by the Biden administration to help Ukraine better defend itself against Russia's offensive in Kharkiv Oblast while limiting the risk of the war escalating into a direct clash between Washington and Moscow, the newspaper said.

"The president recently directed his team to ensure that Ukraine is able to use US-supplied weapons for counter-fire purposes in the Kharkiv region so Ukraine can hit back against Russian forces that are attacking them or preparing to attack them," the WSJ quoted a US official as saying.

"Our policy with respect to prohibiting the use of ATACMS or long-range strikes inside of Russia has not changed," the official added.

The weapons that the US will allow the Ukrainians to use in Kharkiv Oblast include GMLRS guided munitions, HIMARS systems and artillery systems, US officials said.

Background: Since February 2022, the United States has refused to allow any weapons it supplies to Ukraine to be used for strikes in Russia. Ukraine was allowed to strike targets in Crimea because it is located within Ukraine's internationally recognised borders, and Washington considers Moscow's annexation of the peninsula to be illegal.

Ukraine has confirmed a limited authorisation to strike Russia with US-supplied weapons.

However, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was careful to comment on how this would be implemented in practice.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken believes it is right to adjust restrictions on the use of weapons Ukraine receives from the United States.

