Two Shahed drones hit business facility in Kryvyi Rih district, causing fire
The Russians have attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with Shahed drones. Two UAVs targeted the territory of a business facility in the Kryvyi Rih district, resulting in a fire outbreak.
Source: Yevhen Sytnychenko, Head of Kryvyi Rih District State Administration, on Telegram
Quote from Sytnychenko: "The enemy attacked the territory of the Kryvyi Rih district at night. Around midnight, two occupiers' drones hit the territory of a business facility in Hleiuvatka hromada (an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.). A fire broke out at the scene, which the State Emergency Service extinguished."
Details: Sytnychenko added that there were no casualties among civilians.
Meanwhile, he once again urged residents to go to a safe place during air raid warnings.
Background:
- The Russians launched 14 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs over Ukraine on the night of 14-15 January, and the air defence destroyed 11 of them.
Support UP or become our patron!