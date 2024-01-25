All Sections
Two Shahed drones hit business facility in Kryvyi Rih district, causing fire

Iryna BalachukThursday, 25 January 2024, 07:59
Two Shahed drones hit business facility in Kryvyi Rih district, causing fire
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The Russians have attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with Shahed drones. Two UAVs targeted the territory of a business facility in the Kryvyi Rih district, resulting in a fire outbreak.

Source: Yevhen Sytnychenko, Head of Kryvyi Rih District State Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Sytnychenko: "The enemy attacked the territory of the Kryvyi Rih district at night. Around midnight, two occupiers' drones hit the territory of a business facility in Hleiuvatka hromada (an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.). A fire broke out at the scene, which the State Emergency Service extinguished."

Details: Sytnychenko added that there were no casualties among civilians. 

Meanwhile, he once again urged residents to go to a safe place during air raid warnings.

Background:

Subjects: Dnipropetrovsk OblastShahed dronefire
